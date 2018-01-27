Search

 ABC Radio Australia
Advanced search
Home \ News

Australian Open women's final: Simona Halep v Caroline Wozniacki as it happened

Australian Open women's final: Simona Halep v Caroline Wozniacki as it happened

Print

Australian Open women's final: Simona Halep v Caroline Wozniacki as it happened

Updated 27 January 2018, 23:10 AEDT

Caroline Wozniacki breaks through to win the Australian Open with a pulsating three-set victory over Simona Halep.

Caroline Wozniacki has broken through to win the Australian Open with a pulsating three-set victory over Simona Halep.

Look back at all the action and the post-match presentations in our blog.

Topics:

Top stories

More top stories