Discounted Nutella causes customer chaos in supermarkets around France

Updated 27 January 2018, 19:20 AEDT

Confectionary maker Ferrero rebukes a French supermarket chain after a Nutella sale causes a buying frenzy, with shoppers filmed swarming through stores to pick up the hazelnut spread for a heavily discounted price.

French shoppers swarmed around shelves and stands with jars of Nutella on Friday (local time) to buy the chocolate and hazelnut spread for a heavily discounted price.

French supermarket chain Intermarche reduced 950 gram jars of Nutella from 4.50 euros to 1.41 euros, sending customers into a frenzy.

In the scenes reminiscent of Black Friday sales hysteria — the post-Thanksgiving sales day in the United States — bargain hunters were scuffling in stores around France to stock up.

The 70 per cent price cut at Intermarche stores led to scenes likened by some to "riots", as staff members tried to calm customers and restore order.

In a statement on Twitter Ferrero France said the promotion was decided by the supermarket chain.

Ferrero said it deplored the consequences of the sale, which it said caused "confusion and disappointment" for customers.

Reuters