Hottest 100: Rapper Kendrick Lamar takes out top spot in triple j music poll

Hottest 100: Rapper Kendrick Lamar takes out top spot in triple j music poll

Hottest 100: Rapper Kendrick Lamar takes out top spot in triple j music poll

Updated 27 January 2018, 20:35 AEDT
By music and pop culture reporter Paul Donoughue

US hip hop artist Kendrick Lamar tops the world's premier music poll with his track HUMBLE.

US hip hop artist Kendrick Lamar has topped the world's premier music poll with his track HUMBLE.

Lamar becomes the first African American artist to take out top spot on triple j's annual Hottest 100.

