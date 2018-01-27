Indonesians jailed for crewing asylum seeker boats launch compensation bid

Updated 27 January 2018, 0:55 AEDT

A group of 50 Indonesians who were jailed in Australia for crewing asylum seeker boats launch a bid for "significant" compensation from the Government for wrongful imprisonment.

A group of 50 Indonesians who were jailed in Australia for crewing asylum seeker boats have launched a bid for "significant" compensation from the Government for wrongful imprisonment.

Key points: Some of the Indonesians spent two years in adult prisons, lawyer says

People smuggling syndicates deliberately hired teenagers to crew the boats, lawyer says

It's the first stage of a legal process aimed at winning compensation

The men say they were underage when they were convicted and jailed as adults for people smuggling offences.

Some of the Indonesians spent two years in adult prisons, Canberra lawyer Sam Tierney said.

"Where we've had instances of children being detained in maximum security facilities in excess of two years, we'd expect that compensation should be significant to make that right," he said.

The boat crew members were mostly detained between 2008 and 2010.

Mr Tierney said people smuggling syndicates deliberately hired teenagers to crew the boats because they would be less likely to be jailed.

Mr Tierney said the Indonesians would join proceedings in the Human Rights Commission against the Commonwealth for racial discrimination.

It is the first stage of a legal process that is aimed at winning compensation for the Indonesians.

"We'd like to think the Commonwealth will do the right thing and accept miscarriages of justice occurred in numerous cases," he said.

The spark for the new Australian legal action was a decision by the WA Court of Appeal last year overturning the conviction of underage crew member Ali Jasmin.

The court heard that Mr Jasmin was probably aged just 13 when he was detained in 2009.

He spent three years in Perth's maximum-security Hakea Prison.

Mr Tierney from Canberra law firm Ken Cush and Associates said in order to successfully win compensation they must first quash the convictions of the Indonesian boat crew.

"That is one of the forms of relief we'd be seeking for the children. The second is compensation to assist the children to get on with their lives," he said.

"We have to remember these children were detained in a lot of instances in maximum security adult prison populations in Australia.

"We're talking about being detained 24 hours a day with the worst of the worst, including murderers and rapists.

"The sort of experiences these kids have had in Australian prisons I think it would be fair to say would have been awful."

Lawyer says clients misled by Australians

A case against the Australian Government had been slowly moving through a Jakarta court but Mr Tierney said his clients would withdraw their support for that action.

"We formed the view that unfortunately those proceedings were valueless to these children and accordingly we've been instructed to withdraw them from those proceedings," he said.

The Australian legal manoeuvres have blindsided Indonesian solicitor Lisa Hiariej, who is representing the boat crews in their case before the Jakarta District Court.

She said she was shocked when told her clients wanted to withdraw from the action in Indonesia and begin proceedings in Australia.

Ms Hiariej said the Canberra firm had acted unethically by "stealing" her clients and its action has jeopardised years of her work on behalf of the boat crew.

She said her Indonesian clients had been misled by the Australians.

"They went to my clients to say, 'Lisa has already lost your case in the Indonesian court'," she said.

"They cannot do this because the case is still running in the Indonesian court."

Mr Tierney said the Indonesia proceedings were pointless because the court had no jurisdiction over the Australian Government.