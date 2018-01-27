Triple j's Hottest 100: Relive the top 10 songs of 2017, including HUMBLE.

Updated 27 January 2018, 20:35 AEDT

Kendrick Lamar has won triple j's Hottest 100 countdown with his song HUMBLE.

This is the first time an African American has taken out the top spot.

WARNING: Explicit language

Relive the 2017 top 10 with our playlist:

#10 Gang of Youths — What Can I Do If The Fire Goes Out?

#9 Vance Joy — Lay It On Me

#8 Thundamentals — Sally (featuring Mataya)

#7 PNAU — Go Bang

#6 Lorde — Green Light

#5 Gang of Youths — The Deepest Sighs, the Frankest Shadows

#4 Methyl Ethel — Ubu

#3 Angus & Julia Stone — Chateau

#2 Gang of Youths — Let Me Down Easy

#1 Kendrick Lamar — HUMBLE.