Australian Open: Roger Federer beats Marin Cilic in five sets to win sixth Open, and 20th major title

Updated 28 January 2018, 23:50 AEDT

Roger Federer is given a tougher-than-expected challenge by Marin Cilic, but the Swiss superstar wins his sixth Australian Open crown — and his 20th grand slam title — in a five-set thriller.

The emotion spilled over for Roger Federer (R) after he sealed his sixth Australian Open title with victory over Marin Cilic. (Credit: AAP)

Roger Federer has reinforced his position as the most successful male tennis player of the Open era, beating Marin Cilic in the final of the Australian Open to collect his 20th grand slam title.

The roof was closed for the final to cope with 37.5 degrees Celsius heat outside, but the Swiss superstar kept his cool to beat a brave Cilic 6-2, 6-7 (7/5), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in three hours and two minutes.

The Croatian sixth seed won a second-set tie-break to level, and later came back from a set down to force a deciding set, but Federer's finals experience told in the end.

"I'm so happy. It is unbelievable," he said, after receiving a huge reception from the crowd.

"I'm happy it's over now. Either way, but of course winning is just an absolute dream come true. The fairytale continues for us, for me.

"After the great year I had last year, it's incredible."

Federer thanked Cilic, the volunteers and organisers, and his idol Rod Laver, then showed his emotions at the end when thanking his own team and family.

Cilic — whose sole major title came at the 2014 US Open — took five games to get on the scoreboard, and had no answer as Federer won the first set in 25 minutes.

Federer won 26 points out of 39 in the opening set, as his timing and shot selection gave him a clear advantage.

He broke Cilic in the first and third games to get the jump, and then neither player really threatened on their opponent's serve as Federer took the first set 6-2 in 24 minutes.

Cilic, who beat Briton Kyle Edmund in straight sets in his semi-final, came out firing in the second set, holding to 15 and then nailing an inside-out backhand winner down the line to set up two break points in the second game.

Federer saved the first, and then ripped a forehand winner on the way to holding serve. Games then went with serve, as break opportunities were at a premium.

With Cilic serving at 4-4, Federer finally gave himself an opening as he made a perfect backhand passing shot from behind the baseline to set up break point at 30-40, only for Cilic to produce a second-serve ace to get out of trouble before holding his serve.

Cilic found himself with set point in the next game, as Federer delivered two double faults. But Cilic's nerves and Federer's timing saved the day again as the set went on to a tie-break.

In the breaker, it was Federer who broke early for a 3-2 lead, but Cilic responded, scorching a forehand winner on Federer's second serve to get back to 3-3.

Points went with serve until 5-4, when Cilic sent a return deep, jamming Federer and opening up the chance for a winner to reach two set points. An ace from Federer saved one, but a smash from Cilic then levelled the match at a set all.

Federer fires up to regain momentum

The number two seed responded to the lost opportunity by getting his first serve firing again, and he held serve through the early part of the third set.

By this point the stats were almost all level — winners, unforced errors, even points won as Cilic was proving himself a tougher opponent than expected.

The key game was the sixth, as Federer won the opening two points, then saw a second serve and kept in a rally until Cilic netted to give his opponent three break points.

Cilic saved one, but he pushed an inside-out forehand wide to give Federer the break for 4-2.

A solid hold left Cilic having to serve to stay in the set. He did, but Federer got the job done, holding for a 6-3 win in the third set.

Cilic shows steel to stay alive

Cilic needed to stay solid, but the task ahead of him was made even tougher when Federer broke again in the opening game of the fourth set — and when he quickly consolidated for 2-0 the writing appeared to be on the wall.

Federer had his eyes firmly on the title when Cilic double-faulted to give him another break point, but Cilic managed to save.

At 3-2 down, and games running out, Cilic managed two great returns for 0-30, and then a Federer double fault left three break points and Cilic duly broke to love to get even in the set.

The Croatian was in trouble in the seventh game, but he held to keep the pressure on Federer, and the Swiss star saved several break points before Cilic eventually closed the game out to lead 5-3.

Serving to send the match into a fifth set, he forced errors from Federer to get to 30-0, and clinched the game to win the set 6-3 after two and a half hours.

Federer broke for 2-0 in the fifth, and although Cilic tried hard, the Swiss consolidated for 3-0 in the decider.

With the weight of crowd support behind Federer, Cilic held for 3-1, but his opponent held to love to move within two games of the title.

It was crunch time for Cilic, but he could not hold serve in the sixth game, as Federer swept to a 5-1 lead and the crowd's excitement reached fever pitch.

The number two seed was fired up, and he took three quick points to get to championship point for the first time.

When the final point ended, Federer was greeted by a roar from the stands and his joy was clear to everyone in the arena.

Federer, 36, won his first grand slam title at Wimbledon in 2003, where he beat Australia's Mark Philippoussis. He now has six Australian Open men's singles titles, joining Novak Djokovic as the champions with the most wins in the Open era at the tournament.

The pair equal Australia's Roy Emerson, who won six titles between 1961 and 1967 in the amateur era.

Federer also has eight Wimbledon crowns, as well as five US Opens and a single win in the French Open.

Only three other players have reached the milestone of 20 grand slam titles — all are women.

Australia's Margaret Court won 24 titles, American Serena Williams — who missed this Open after giving birth to her first child last year— has won 23, and Germany’s Steffi Graf won 22.