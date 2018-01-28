Chris Lynn doesn't want to 'be like Tomic' after big-money IPL deal

Updated 28 January 2018, 12:45 AEDT

Chris Lynn pipped Mitchell Starc to be the most expensive Australian in the IPL auction. (Credit: AAP)

Restricted in the field on his Big Bash League return, injury-plagued Chris Lynn has joked he will stock up on cotton wool so he can cash in on a "life-changing" Indian Premier League deal.

But Lynn said he didn't want to be "someone like Bernard Tomic" and get too ahead of himself after being snapped up for a staggering $1.86 million at the IPL auction on Saturday.

Lynn admitted to some anxious moments in the field upon his return from a four-week calf injury in Brisbane Heat's 26-run BBL loss to Melbourne Renegades at the Gabba on Saturday night.

He also admitted a shoulder issue that warranted surgery last year would not be 100 per cent for 12 months.

Australians in the IPL auction (AUD) Chris Lynn (Kolkata Knight Riders) - $1.86m

Mitchell Starc (Kolkata Knight Riders) - $1.8m

Glenn Maxwell (Delhi Daredevils) - $1.75m

Aaron Finch (Kings XI Punjab) - $1.2m

Marcus Stoinis (Kings XI Punjab) - $1.2m

Patrick Cummins (Mumbai Indians) - $1.05m

Shane Watson (Chennai Super Kings) - $775,000

D'Arcy Short (Rajasthan Royals) - $775,000

James Faulkner - unsold

Mitchell Johnson - unsold

Josh Hazlewood - unsold

Adam Zampa - unsold

Ben McDermott - unsold

Biggest buys (AUD)

Ben Stokes (Rajasthan Royals) - $2.4m

Manish Pandey (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - $2.1m

KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) - $2.1m

Chris Lynn (Kolkata Knight Riders) - $1.86m

Mitchell Starc (Kolkata Knight Riders) - $1.8m

Glenn Maxwell (Delhi Daredevils) - $1.75m

Rashid Khan (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - $1.7m

Krunal Pandya (Mumbai Indians) - $1.6m

Lynn backs himself to be ready for Australia's upcoming Twenty20 international tri-series against England and New Zealand — and hopefully a mammoth IPL payday.

Lynn was the highest-paid Australian in Saturday's IPL auction after being bought by Kolkata Knight Riders, eclipsing speedster Mitchell Starc ($1.8 million).

"I have got to keep my body right because you don't get paid if you don't go," Lynn said of his IPL deal.

"I might go and get a crapload of cotton wool."

The 11th IPL tournament starts in April.

"It's not all about the money but it is life-changing," Lynn said of his potential IPL windfall.

"You never want to get too far ahead of yourself because if you are someone like Bernard Tomic you get shot down pretty quickly don't you?"

Lynn looked good with the bat upon his injury return for Brisbane, thrashing 21 off 13 balls with two sixes and two fours before being brilliantly caught by Marcus Harris.

But Lynn wasn't so convincing in the field.

Mindful of his recovering calf and the shoulder issue, Lynn at one stage aborted his pursuit of the ball as it headed towards the boundary in the Renegades' innings.

"I thought about diving, then I thought about my shoulder, then my calf," Lynn said.

"Obviously I was a bit apprehensive out there but to get through that was the first step of hopefully a good stint on the field."

Lynn said he had kept in touch with Australian selectors and they were comfortable with his potential limitations in the field ahead of the T20 series.

"They are comfortable with me not throwing or diving in the field — they know where my body is at," he said.

"I would have loved to have played a few more games to build confidence but it wasn't to be.

"But whether I am playing for Brisbane or Australia I will still be giving 100 per cent."

AAP