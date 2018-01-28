Paris floods as the river Seine overflows and engulfs riverside walkways

Updated 28 January 2018, 15:50 AEDT

The overflowing river Seine turns Paris footpaths into waterways, with swans swimming where there are usually pavements and the city's famous tourist boats shut down.

The overflowing river Seine has engulfed riverside walkways in Paris and led the Louvre museum to close a basement display of Islamic art.

The river has risen about 6 metres above normal for this time of year.

Heavy rain caused river banks to burst in the countryside in the Seine Valley, and small towns and villages have also flooded.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said her main worries were the impact the floods were having on the French capital's economic activities linked to the river, and rainfall which could see water rise even further.

It has also resulted in the famous Bateaux Mouches tourist boats being shut down due to the high water, and swans swimming in places where there are usually pavements.

Even rats were being forced onto the streets of Paris due to the flood.

Ms Hidalgo said waters were expected to peak in the city on Saturday (local time), adding the flood was less significant than that in 2016, which was described as some of the worst flooding in a century.

"Currently we are at 5.71 metres and we should peak between 5.8 and 6 metres maximum," she said.

"The water levels in 2016 reached 6.10 metres, so a little less considerable but nevertheless very impacting, particularly for economic activities linked to the river."

Ms Hidalgo said the situation was being monitored and would continue to worry about the situation into next week as more rainfall is expected.

Reuters