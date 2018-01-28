RAAF plane catches fire during exercise with US Air Force in Nevada

Updated 28 January 2018, 19:20 AEDT

The Defence Force says no Australians have suffered serious injuries after an RAAF plane caught fire during a military exercise on a US base outside Las Vegas.

An EA-18G Growler arrives at Nellis Air Force Base as part of a joint exercise with the US Air Force. (Credit: ABC licensed)

A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Growler plane has caught fire after an aborted take-off at a US military base in Nevada.

All RAAF personnel were reported as safe and the Defence Department said there were "no serious injuries" following the incident at the Nellis Air Force Base outside Las Vegas.

The EA-18G Growler was taking part in Exercise Red Flag with the US Air Force.

The Nellis Air Force Base Public Affairs Department said the "incident" happened about 10:45am on Saturday (local time).

"The aircraft was required to abort its take-off and subsequently caught fire. However all personnel are safe."

Malcolm Davis from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute said the plane suffered enough damage that it may need to be replaced.

"It's just a case of how bad the damage is," he said.

"It's not looking good. There's a lot of burnt area at the back of the aircraft now that could potentially suggest that some of the internal systems in the aircraft have been significantly damaged."

The Australian Defence Department confirmed the incident but said little.

"Royal Australian Air Force personnel are safe and no serious injuries have been sustained. Defence is currently working with the United States Air Force to investigate and will provide an update with further details once known," the department said in a statement.

Last week, Defence announced 340 Royal Australian Air Force personnel had been deployed to Nevada to train in, "the world's most complex air combat environment" during Exercise Red Flag.

The Growler is a specialist electronic warfare and attack aircraft which is only flown by the United States and Australia, and carries jammers and sensors capable of disrupting or jamming electronic networks.

Along with four EA-18G Growlers, the RAAF also sent an AP-3C Orion, an E-7A Wedgetail Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft to Nevada, as well as a Control and Reporting Centre from 41 Wing, "to support airborne personnel and aircraft" to the exercise.