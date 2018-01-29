Search

China, Russia no military threat to Australia, Julie Bishop says

Updated 30 January 2018, 10:35 AEDT
Phil Williams

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop doesn't believe China or Russia pose any direct military threat to Australia despite America's recently published national defence strategy, which singled out the two superpowers as threats greater than terrorism.

China, Russia no military threat to Australia, Julie Bishop says (Credit: ABC) 

