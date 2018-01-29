Donald Trump hits back at Jay-Z after 'superbug' comment, says black unemployment at record low

Updated 29 January 2018, 12:15 AEDT

Donald Trump has lashed out at Jay-Z after the music mogul criticised the President for his disparaging comments about African countries.

"Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!," Mr Trump tweeted.

The message came after the producer told CNN that economic success does not offset Mr Trump's hateful rhetoric.

"It comes back to the whole thing, treat me really bad and pay me well," Jay-Z told CNN's The Van Jones Show.

Department of Labour figures show the unemployment rate for African Americans has fallen steadily since 2011, years before Mr Trump took office.

The stoush erupted after Mr Trump reportedly called some African countries "shitholes" during a meeting on immigration protections.

"Really hurtful because it's like looking down on a whole population of people and you're so misinformed because these places have beautiful people," Jay-Z said of Mr Trump's "shithole" comment.

Jay-Z also labelled the President a "superbug".

"You have sprayed perfume on the trash can," he said.

"What you do when you do that is the bugs come. You spray something and you create a superbug because you don't take care of the problem.

"You don't take the trash out, you keep spraying whatever over it to make it acceptable.

"As those things grow, you create a superbug. And then now we have Donald Trump, the superbug."

