Donald Trump interview: What he said about feminism, climate change, Brexit

Updated 29 January 2018, 11:45 AEDT

US President Donald Trump has given a wide-ranging exclusive interview with British journalist Piers Morgan in which he was asked whether he'd call himself a feminist ("that would be going too far"), what he thought about climate change ("there is a cooling and there's a heating"), and whether he tweeted from bed ("perhaps sometimes").

He also said he received a lot of fan mail from the United Kingdom and would have taken a "tougher" approach to Brexit negotiations than British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Here are some of the key comments Mr Trump made during the interview with Britain's ITV.

He said he actually eats 'quite well'

The US President was asked about his health and some perceptions that he was insane and physically unfit, to which he replied: "I am a stable genius."

When asked about eating burgers and drinking Coke, Mr Trump said:

"I eat fine food, really from some of the finest chefs in the world, I eat healthy food. I also have some of that food on occasion."

"I think I eat actually quite well," he said.

Mr Trump was also asked whether he tweeted with his phone from bed.

"Well perhaps sometimes in bed, perhaps sometimes at breakfast or lunch or whatever," Mr Trump replied.

He said he generally tweeted during the early morning or the evening because he was "very busy" during the day.

He said he had 'tremendous respect' for women

But when pressed on whether he was a feminist, he said he was not — "that would be going too far".

"I'm for women, I'm for men, I'm for everyone," Mr Trump said.

When asked about criticism from some women, he said he supported women and that many women understood that.

He said women in particular liked his support for a strong military as they often wanted to feel safe at home.

He said he would go back to the Paris Climate Accord, but...

... only it was a good deal for the US.

"It would have to be a completely different deal because we had a horrible deal," he said.

When asked if he believed in the evidence for climate change, Mr Trump said the climate has been cooling as well as warming and that ice caps have not been shrinking as predicted.

"The ice caps were going to melt, they were going to be gone by now, but now they're setting records," he said.

However, those remarks don't match with what data shows and scientists say.

The world hasn't been cooling except for normal day-to-day weather variations — it's been just the opposite. And there have been far more records for shrinking ice on the top and the bottom of the world than growing.

He said he would have taken a tougher stand on Brexit

He said the European Union was "not cracked up to what it's supposed to be" and claimed he had predicted the result of the June 2016 referendum in which Britons voted to leave the EU.

Mr Trump was elected to the US presidency later the same year.

When asked if Ms May was in a "good position" regarding the ongoing Brexit talks, Mr Trump replied: "Would it be the way I negotiate? No."

"I would have said the European Union is not cracked up to what it's supposed to be. I would have taken a tougher stand in getting out," he said.

Mr Trump also said he understands the British people.

"I said because of trade, but mostly immigration, Brexit is going to be a big upset. And I was right," he said.

"They don't want people coming from all over the world into Britain, they don't know anything about these people."

The "special relationship" between the US and UK has faced several ups and downs recently, including Mr Trump rebuking Ms May on Twitter after she criticised him for retweeting British far-right anti-Islam videos.

He said in the Piers Morgan interview that he had not intended to cause offence in Britain by sharing the videos and that he would apologise if the original posters were horrible racists.

Meanwhile, when asked whether the United States would do a post-Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom, Mr Trump said he would.

He said he wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be happy

Asked in the interview if he had been invited to the upcoming Royal wedding, Mr Trump said: "Not that I know of."

He declined to say if he would like to attend the wedding at Windsor Castle but added: "I want them to be happy. I really want them to be happy."

"They look like a lovely couple," he said.

ABC/wires