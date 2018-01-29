The Drones' Gareth Liddiard on why it's not the time to write political music

Updated 29 January 2018, 11:55 AEDT

Critically-revered songwriter from The Drones, Gareth Liddiard, questions the value of being political in music at a time when the online divide between left and right politics is so stark.

Gareth Liddiard is an award-winning songwriter from The Drones. (Credit: ABC)

Gareth Liddiard's head pokes out of the water just off the banks of the Goulburn River, grumbling about the neighbours upstream and their jet-skis.

Even in this picturesque rural setting just outside of Nagambie in northern Victoria, Liddiard, considered among Australia's most revered songwriters, seems to pulse with a low hum of rage.

"It's not rage," he says.

"It's just misanthropy. I love my species and they disappoint the hell out of me.

"That's why I get misanthropic. That's true misanthropy — it's love."

For two decades, Liddiard has provided the caustic lyrics and wretched voice behind The Drones, one of the country's most critically celebrated bands.

Whether picking at the scab of Australia's colonial past or skewering an emergent nationalistic fervour, The Drones have almost always been political.

Now as he and the rest of Tropical F*** Storm (TFS), a recently-formed Drones offshoot project, set about recording new material at their country home and studio, he says he's just about ready to abandon that political bent.

"I think everything is so polarised now, it's not the time to be political. We should probably all just write love songs," he says.

He's not entirely serious of course, and local examples like Camp Cope's recent excoriation of the music industry's lack of gender diversity, or AB Original's rallying cry to change the date of Australia Day, show there's still value in being political.

But Liddiard seems wary of contributing to an ever-widening social divide between left and right politics.

"The internet has phased out any moderate thought. We're just pushing two sides out further — the right and the left — and both sides think the other is completely wrong," he says.

"If you want a utopia, and then half of the people don't want a utopia, eventually you're going to have to point a gun at the people who don't want a utopia and say — 'we're doing the utopia'.

"There's nothing utopic about that."

Inside the studio — a kitted out former school demountable plonked nearby his small rented cottage — he's all self-effacing jokes and laughter, as his bandmates Erica Dunn and Fiona Kitschin rib him over his "tragically comic" efforts to sound like AC/DC's Bon Scott on a new song.

His tone soon changes to one of exasperation though, when he gets to talking about social media politics and online pile-ons.

"If you were talking about a murderer and saying he was abused and he was a product of his environment, people would say 'oh, you're trying to forgive a murderer. You're trying to excuse his actions'," he says.

"I'm not — I was simply talking about context.

"You're not allowed to contextualise anything any more. It's crazy. It goes for left and right wing — they're both mad."

His feeling is that the day of bands like Midnight Oil reaching broad cross-sections of the Australian public with their politics is long gone.

"It seemed to make more sense doing that sort of thing then, whereas now being political — you're complaining about traffic, and you're sitting in a car. You're part of the traffic," he says.

Tropical F*** Storm's debut record will be released in May.