The land of ice embracing climate change

They're harvesting tens of thousands of tonnes of warm-water fish like mackerel and blue fin tuna, that only appeared off Greenland seven years ago.
Record catches in 2016 helped the economy grow by 4.6 per cent.
Add in bitterly cold winters and you can see why many of these Arctic residents think a little bit of global warming is a good thing.
"It will be nice to be warmer," a 13-year-old student named Athena told Foreign Correspondent.
"I could use some of that."
As well as being the world's biggest island, Greenland is experiencing some of the biggest impacts of climate change.
The Arctic is warming at twice the rate of most other countries and while Greenland's average temperature has risen 1.5 degrees since the 1950s, some parts have already warmed by more than 2 degrees — the red line drawn at the UN Climate Change Conference in Paris that the world had to avoid.
Eventually we reach the start of the ice cap, an almost incomprehensibly large ice sheet stretching 2,700km across the island.
"When you are surrounded by such amazing nature you especially notice how the ice is changing and becoming darker and melting rapidly.
"When it melts like this my heart melts."
Adam Lyberth is in a minority in Greenland. But the rest of the world has good reason to be nervous about the ice cap's melt.
The US space agency NASA, which measures the cap by satellite and airborne radar, estimates it's now losing more than 300 billion tonnes of ice a year. A billion tonnes is the equivalent of 400,000 Olympic swimming pools.
More worryingly, the melt is accelerating. Since 2004, it's been losing on average an extra 30 billion tonnes a year.
Greenland is contributing a quarter of global sea level rise and while that's now measured in millimetres, scientists predict it will increase to centimetres and even metres this century if the melt keeps accelerating.
That doesn't mean the cap will disappear. Every year most of the melt is replenished by snow and this season the ice cap bucked the trend and gained slight mass, prompting some climate change 'sceptics' to label the meltdown a myth.
Unfortunately, the extra snow was caused by record hurricanes in the Caribbean that sent record precipitation all the way to the Arctic.
"Larger hurricanes, droughts, flooding — it's all signs of a changing climate," Thomas Juul-Pedersen, a senior scientist at the Greenland Climate Research Centre, said.
"It doesn't mean the ice sheet isn't changing. The melting season is increasing dramatically. It starts melting earlier and the melt continues for full into the autumn every year."
Shame about the drought
We head south to Kujalleq to see how farmers are faring with the higher temperatures.
Ten years earlier, I travelled around here with an agricultural consultant named Kenneth Hoegh, and it was clear Greenland was experiencing a farming revolution.
Instead of just growing turnips and potatoes for their own consumption, sheep farmers were investing heavily in commercial crop production.
Kenneth agrees to take me out again but warns that farmers aren't quite as optimistic as they used to be.
"They've had a lot of droughts in the months of May and June and that has become more or less the new normal," he said.
We navigate through fields of ice, dodging giant bergs that have calved off a nearby glacier, to reach the property of one of the farmers I met last time, Ferdinand Egede.