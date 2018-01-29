Volkswagen supervisory board demands inquiry into diesel fume tests on monkeys and people

Updated 30 January 2018, 7:40 AEDT

Volkswagen's supervisory board calls for an immediate inquiry into who ordered scientific tests in which monkeys and people were exposed to diesel fumes, while the German Government says such studies are unjustifiable.

The German government has denounced tests funded by the country's carmakers, in which humans and monkeys reportedly inhaled diesel exhaust fumes.

Key points: It's unclear whether the carmakers were aware of monkeys being used in the experiments

Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW on Saturday denounced the study

EUGT also sponsored scientific studies testing nitrogen dioxide, a gas found in exhaust fumes, on people

Carmakers Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW funded a research organisation which reportedly conducted the testing on 10 monkeys and 25 people in 2014.

The German Government said such tests could not be justified and called for answers.

All three companies have denounced the research and Volkswagen's supervisory board has called for an immediate inquiry, promising consequences for those involved.

"I will do everything possible to ensure that this matter is investigated in detail," Volkswagen supervisory board chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch said in a statement.

"Whoever is responsible for this must of course be held accountable."

The company also wrote on Twitter that it "explicitly distances itself from all forms of animal cruelty".

"We know that the scientific methods used by EUGT were wrong and apologise sincerely for this," it said.

German carmakers used the European Research Group on Environment and Health in the Transport Sector, also known as EUGT, to commission the tests, the New York Times reported.

The study, conducted in 2014, was designed to defend diesel following revelations the fuel's exhaust fumes were carcinogenic, the paper reported.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the details and purpose of the study and a representative for EUGT, which was dissolved last year, could not be reached for comment.

EUGT received all of its funding from Volkswagen and fellow German carmakers Daimler and BMW, the New York Times said.

It remains unclear whether the carmakers were aware of monkeys being used in the experiments.

Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW have denounced the study, whose revelation is the latest aftershock from the Volkswagen emissions-rigging scandal, which continues to rock the auto industry.

Volkswagen has pledged never to test with animals again.

Thomas Steg, VW's chief lobbyist, told German daily Bild: "We want to absolutely rule out testing on animals for the future so that this doesn't happen again."

On Monday, Volkswagen said that some staff members, whom it did not identify, including some in its legal department, at the VW brand's technical development division and at Volkswagen of America, had been aware of the tests at the time.

But Volkswagen said the study was never discussed in any management board meetings, after Bild earlier reported that an internal email showed that at least some senior managers were informed about the design of the research.

In a statement on its website, Daimler said it had launched an investigation.

"Even though Daimler did not have influence on the study's design, we have launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter," it said.

The company also said all of the research work commissioned with the EUGT was accompanied and reviewed by a research advisory committee, "consisting of scientists from renowned universities and research institutes — from selection through to the presentation of results".

People inhaled nitrogen dioxide as a part of the studies

On Sunday, German daily Stuttgarter Zeitung reported that EUGT also sponsored scientific studies testing nitrogen dioxide, a gas found in exhaust fumes, on people.

Aachen University's research hospital confirmed that EUGT had sponsored a study in 2013 and 2014 but said it was related to workplace safety, not diesel emissions.

As part of the study, 25 people were exposed to varying levels of nitrogen dioxide for three hours to investigate the possible health effects of the chemical compound in concentrations below the limit for workplaces, Uniklinik RWTH Aachen said in a statement.

The German Government said on Monday that any auto emissions testing on monkeys or people were unjustifiable.

"These tests on monkeys or even people are in no ethical way justifiable and raise many critical questions about those who are behind the tests," Government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference in Berlin.

Stephan Weil, who represents the German state of Lower Saxony, a Volkswagen shareholder, on the supervisory board, said the board was pressing the carmaker to urgently provide information about what the aim of the studies was.

"At the end of the day, the purpose of such experiments is the decisive factor," Mr Weil told a news conference.

"If for example, safety and health in the workplace were being tested, as Aachen University has suggested, and ethical standards were adhered to, it is defensible.

"Where experiments served the purposes of marketing and sales, however, I cannot think of an acceptable justification for such an approach."

Aachen University had no immediate comment.

Reuters