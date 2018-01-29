Women don't like me as much as men do because they're 'bitches', Jacqui Lambie says

Updated 30 January 2018, 6:50 AEDT

Jacqui Lambie said she's "holding out there for those men, so keep coming, keep lifting those votes". (Credit: ABC)

A parliamentary absence has done little to subdue former senator Jacqui Lambie's unique style, jokingly claiming she is more popular with men than women in Tasmania because women are "bitches".

In a fairly loose interview on ABC Comedy's Tonightly program, Ms Lambie was questioned about early polling on the Apple Isle.

"Because women don't like me, they're bitches," she declared unflinchingly.

"I'm holding out there for those men, so keep coming, keep lifting those votes.

"Mate, we're all bitches, and I'm one of the biggest ones, I would know, I'm the queen bee."

The leader of the Jacqui Lambie Network was forced to resign from Federal Parliament after finding herself stuck in the dual citizenship fiasco.

She has now turned her attention to running candidates in the upcoming state poll, hoping to secure a number of seats.

The colourful politician said she was worried about Tasmania's education and health systems.

"Our health system is a clusterf***," she argued.

Ms Lambie also argued there needed to be a change to section 44 of the constitution, which brought her tenure in Canberra to an end.

Her calls go beyond amending the dual citizenship ban.

"They're saying 70 per cent of people cannot run for parliament, because they're teachers, they're in the armed forces or whatever," she said.

Section 44 also bars all those who hold an "office of profit under the crown" from election, which almost disqualified Ms Lambie's successor in the Senate, Devonport mayor Steve Martin.

"And I think that's really cutting down our gene pool — and let's face it, the gene pool is f*****."