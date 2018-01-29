Wout Brama gets two-match ban for 'disgusting' tackle on Brisbane Roar's Corey Gameiro

Updated 29 January 2018, 19:55 AEDT

Central Coast's Wout Brama has been let off with a two-match A-League ban for a tackle that left Brisbane forward Corey Gameiro in tears and fearing for his career.

Brama's studs-up challenge high on Gameiro's straightened shin late in the Roar's 2-1 win in Gosford on Saturday night was grim enough it made headlines in the midfielder's native Holland.

For Gameiro, the incident made for a distressing few moments as the 24-year-old surveyed the potential damage in a desperate hope it had not prompted the need for a fourth knee reconstruction.

Though Brama apologised straight after the match, the 31-year-old's action was widely condemned by commentators as "disgusting" and "unforgivable" given its propensity to have caused serious injury.

It was expected the match review panel would refer Brama straight to the independent disciplinary and ethics committee, with suggestions up to six weeks would constitute a fair punishment.

But after meeting on Monday afternoon, the panel issued him with the mandatory match suspension plus an additional match for "serious foul play".

The lenient sanction could anger the Roar, given their own player Avraam Papadopoulos has only recently returned from a seven-match ban for spitting at Sydney FC striker Matt Simon.

Unsurprisingly, the Mariners confirmed they will not appeal the ban, meaning Brama will sit out this weekend's home clash with Western Sydney and the following match away to Adelaide.

After Saturday's game, Roar coach John Aloisi revealed he had to calm down an emotional Gameiro, who later took to Instagram to confirm the injury was not serious and Brama had offered a heartfelt apology.

"I'm okay ... just going to have a good bruise down my shin," he posted.

"I have no shame to say that I was in tears on the pitch after it happened. Purely because I was scared that I was going to get hurt again.

"I was terrified that something bad had happened."

Former Socceroos goalkeeper Mark Bosnich believed Brama deserved a six-week suspension while Archie Thompson labelled the tackle "disgusting".

