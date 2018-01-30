Australian filmmaker James Ricketson denied bail on Cambodian spy charge

Updated 30 January 2018, 14:20 AEDT

Cambodia's Supreme Court has rejected bail for Australian filmmaker James Ricketson, who faces 10 years jail if convicted on espionage charges.

James Ricketson has been denied bail on spy charges by Cambodia's Supreme Court. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Mr Ricketson was arrested last year after flying a drone above a political rally in Phnom Penh and currently shares a cell with 140 other prisoners.

"I deny James Ricketson's bail request," presiding judge Soeng Panhavuth said.

"The Supreme Court upholds the Appeals Court decision made on July 28, 2017. I think the Appeals Court is correct because the case of James Ricketson is still under investigation by the court."

Mr Ricketson, 68, was arrested in June and charged with gathering information for an unspecified foreign country.

He has been close to Cambodia's now-outlawed opposition party and was photographed flying a drone over a rally shortly before his arrest.

Mr Ricketson is a divisive figure in Cambodia and has twice been convicted of defaming non-government organisations working with children in the country.

But he is a popular figure amongst many Cambodians in poor communities around Phnom Penh.

The 68-year old Australian was not in court for the announcement.

He arrived at the Supreme Court in a prison van 20 minutes after the judgement was made, stepping outside for a few moments before being ushered back in the van and being driven away.

It was not immediately clear whether Mr Ricketson was informed of the bail decision during his brief stop at the Supreme Court.

"The Ricketson family has asked me to say that they're very disappointed by the outcome of today's proceedings and in particular that the verdict, the denial of bail was handed down in absentia," said Alexandra Kennet, the partner of Mr Ricketson's son, Jesse.

"We were very hopeful that today might lead to James being able to wait out the investigation period in conditions that were more appropriate to his age.

"We do hope we can see the case move forward transparently and as swiftly as possible.

"He is suffering, he's an Australian man in a tropical climate in incredibly cramped conditions, with 140 other people in his cell."

Arrest comes amid wider crackdown on free speech

His lawyer was disappointed with the decision.

"The court should have released him on bail, because he did a lot of humanitarian work in Cambodia," said Peung Yok Hiep.

"I think that he just took a drone out, so it's not a serious crime ... flying the drone is not linked with politics."

Following the decision on Tuesday morning, a new bail application was lodged with the Phnom Penh municipal court, but was rejected because the investigating judge was expected to soon deal with new evidence.

Mr Ricketson has repeatedly called for any evidence to be presented so he can defend the charges in court, but so far it is not clear who he is accused of spying for or why.

Mr Ricketson has been visiting Cambodia for around two decades.

He is widely known for supporting a previously-destitute Cambodian family and others at a Phnom Penh dump site.

His arrest comes amid a wider crackdown on free speech and democracy, led by Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has ruled for 32 years.

In a separate case, two Cambodian reporters previously employed by Radio Free Asia also face espionage charges.

Uon Chhin and Yeang Sothearin were arrested in November for setting up a studio, a month after RFA officially closed its operations.

More than a dozen radio stations that broadcast independent material have been shut down, along with the English-language newspaper The Cambodia Daily.

The ruling Cambodian People's Party is consolidating its power and crushing its perceived opponents ahead of a national election this year.