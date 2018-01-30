Bill Shorten pushes for federal ICAC-style watchdog to crackdown on political corruption

Updated 30 January 2018, 15:55 AEDT

Federal Labor will establish a commission to look into possible and systemic corruption in the federal government and public service if it wins the next election, Bill Shorten says.

The Opposition Leader outlined his support for the body in his first major speech for 2018, after a lengthy campaign by former judges and senior lawyers for more accountability.

Mr Shorten indicated support for the commission on many occasions last year, but has not committed Labor to launching a federal body until now.

He has referred to parliamentary expenses scandals, foreign political donations, and a multi-million-dollar tax fraud at the tax office to show there is demand for the body.

"The National Integrity Commission will resolve the gaps and inconsistencies in the current framework and be designed to ensure the highest standards in public administration," Mr Shorten said.

"And we want to get it underway within our first year in Government.

"I'm not putting this policy forward because I'm aware of any corrupt conduct — if I was, I would report it.

"I'm doing this because I want to restore people's faith in their representatives and the system."

He said the commission would be "independent and well-resourced, secure from government interference".

"It needs a broad jurisdiction, effectively operating as a standing royal commission — with all those investigative powers — into serious and systemic corruption in the public sector."

In September, a parliamentary committee stopped short of recommending the commission, which would create a federal version of the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC).

The committee called on the Government to give "serious consideration" to creating a watchdog, which some transparency advocates criticised as a wasted opportunity.

It recommended politicians be able to refer their colleagues to the commission, once established, and that our integrity framework become "more coherent, comprehensible and accessible".

Turnbull says 'devil in the detail'

Earlier today, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said his Government was still considering the parliamentary report but noted the commission had not received enough political support in the past.

Mr Turnbull said the "devil will always be in the detail" and stressed the Government already had extensive anti-corruption measures.

"As we all know, if you look around the states and territories, some of the ICACs have been working better than others so there is a lot of experience to learn from," Mr Turnbull said.

"It isn't something to embark on in a rushed or ill-considered way."

The federal Greens introduced similar legislation last year and crossbenchers Derryn Hinch and the Nick Xenophon team have already indicated support for the commission.

NSW body backs federal equivalent

Mr Shorten's pledge comes hours after the executive director of NSW ICAC made his case for a federal equivalent of his commission.

"There is a case for it, yes," Lewis Rangott said.

Mr Rangott said the Government's Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity, which investigates misconduct among police, Home Affairs and other agencies, was already doing good work.

"We are very proud of our work … we think we do excellent work, but we don't necessarily insist the exact model we've got in NSW — which we think works — is the perfect model for other jurisdictions," he said.

"But the general thrust of paying attention to the need to minimise corruption is obviously very important."