Bus plunges into river in India's West Bengal state, at least 36 dead

Updated 30 January 2018, 8:55 AEDT

At least 36 people died in the accident in West Bengal, after the bus driver lost control and crashed off the side of a 10-metre high bridge.

The bus plunged off a bridge and into the river Bhairav. (Credit: ABC)

At least 36 people have been killed in India's West Bengal state after a bus with 55 passengers on board plunged into a river, a provincial minister says.

The state-owned road transport bus fell nearly 10 metres off a bridge into river Bhairav after the driver lost control, about 280 kilometres north of state capital Kolkata, West Bengal's Transport Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, said.

The bodies were recovered after six hours of rescue operations, he said, adding that survivors had been admitted to a local hospital.

The West Bengal Government has launched an inquiry into the incident and announced compensation of 500,000 rupees ($9,700) for each of the families of the victims.

Reuters