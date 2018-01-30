Catholics could be forced to register as agents of Vatican under foreign interference laws, bishops warn

Updated 30 January 2018, 14:20 AEDT

Australian Catholic bishops are worried proposed foreign interference laws could force Catholics who make contact with their local MPs to register as agents of Vatican City.

The Government wants lobbyists and representatives of foreign governments to be listed on a new register as part of its push to crack down on espionage and political interference.

But Catholic Bishop Robert McGuckin of Toowoomba told a parliamentary committee the current bill was so broadly drafted that Catholics who engage in advocacy could be identified as agents of Vatican City.

"I want to be clear in rejecting the characterisation of the Catholic Church found in the explanatory memorandum," he said.

"Catholics are followers of Jesus Christ, we are not agents of a foreign government.

"The Catholic Church in Australia is made up of millions of Australian citizens who practice their faith, and they are not beholden to a foreign power."

Bishop McGuckin said the Government was not deliberately targeting Catholics, but he urged it to change the language in the bill and narrow its scope.

"It seems that every Catholic involved in advocacy may need to register and report," he said.

"Given Catholics make up more than the 20 per cent of the population of Australia … we think that's a lot of registrations."

Foreign interference laws in national interest: Hastie

But the head of Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee said he was not convinced more protections were needed in the proposed laws.

Liberal MP and former soldier Andrew Hastie said the legislation was, "seeking to protect Australia and its interests".

"I think if you're seeking to build Australia and not undermine it as an Australian citizen then you shouldn't be concerned," he told the ABC.

Mr Hastie has hit back at a growing number of critics of the legislation, saying Australia's national interest continues to be threatened by the hostile activities of some states actors.

"Our agencies have told us that we're experiencing unprecedented levels of espionage and foreign interference in this country — directed against our our political institutions, our commercial interests, our critical infrastructure and our migrant communities," he said.

Under the bill, the legal definition of espionage would be expanded, making it a criminal offence to receive classified information without authorisation.

Political parties and all organisations engaged in political advocacy would also be banned from receiving foreign donations, and be subjected to more rigorous disclosure and transparency requirements.

Media organisations, lawyers and universities are among those who have already raised concerns about the crackdown and have demanded extra safeguards be included in the draft laws.

Mr Hastie, whose committee is today beginning two days of public hearings into the legislation, said he did not think more protections were needed but that he was keeping an open mind.

"We could introduce more safeguards if needed, I'm not convinced there is a need," he said.

"At the end of the day, the legislation is seeking to protect Australia and its interests."