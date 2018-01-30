FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, frequent target of Donald Trump, steps down

Updated 30 January 2018, 8:45 AEDT

FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, criticised by US President Donald Trump for alleged bias against him and in favour of his 2016 Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton, has stepped down as the agency's number two official, sources and reports say.

Key points: Andrew McCabe was acting FBI chief last year

White House says Donald Trump had no part in decision

President has previously hit out at McCabe's wife's connections to "Clinton puppets"

Mr McCabe had been expected to leave the Federal Bureau of Investigation in March.

He will remain on leave until his retirement date, a source said, speaking on condition of anonymity because a public announcement has not yet been made.

Asked about Mr McCabe's departure, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters: "I can tell you the President wasn't part of this decision-making process."

Ms Sanders said Mr Trump stood by his criticism of Mr McCabe and continued to have "full confidence" in the FBI director, Christopher Wray.

An FBI spokeswoman declined to comment.

Mr McCabe served as acting FBI chief last year after Mr Trump in May fired director James Comey, whose agency was conducting an investigation into potential collusion between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

The Republican President later said he dismissed Mr Comey over "this Russia thing", and the firing has become central to questions about whether Mr Trump has sought to obstruct justice by impeding the Russian probe that Special Counsel Robert Mueller took over after Mr Comey's ouster.

Mr Trump named Mr Wray as FBI director to replace Mr Comey.

Republicans stepping up FBI criticism

Mr McCabe's departure comes as Mr Trump and some other Republicans have been stepping up their criticism of the FBI in a move that Democrats call part of a broader effort by Mr Trump's party to undermine Mr Mueller's investigation.

Republicans have criticised Mr McCabe in connection with the FBI's investigation into Mrs Clinton's use of a private email server while she was US secretary of state.

No charges were brought against Mrs Clinton.

Republicans have noted that Mr McCabe's wife previously ran for a seat in Virginia's state Senate and received donations from then-Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe, a close ally of Hillary and Bill Clinton, the former president.

Mr Trump has taken to Twitter to blast Mr McCabe, asking how he could be in charge of the Clinton probe when his wife got donations from "Clinton puppets".

Mr Trump in December referred to the FBI's reputation as being in "tatters", and has also publicly criticised US Attorney-General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia probe, a move that paved the way for Deputy Attorney-General Rod Rosenstein to appoint Mr Mueller after Mr Comey's firing.

A handful of Republican-led congressional committees have launched inquiries into whether the FBI botched the Clinton investigation and showed bias in her favour.

In December, Mr McCabe was grilled behind closed doors by politicians on several of those panels for hours.

Democrats have said those inquires are intended to undermine and distract from Mr Mueller's investigation.

The Justice Department's inspector general is still conducting his own review into the FBI's handling of the Clinton investigation. Mr McCabe's role is among those under scrutiny.

The inspector general is also looking into whether Mr Comey made improper decisions, including his decision to announce the FBI would not recommend charges and his subsequent decision to publicly announce he was re-opening the investigation just 11 days before the 2016 election, after new emails were discovered.

Mr McCabe began his FBI career as a special agent in 1996, where he was assigned to the New York Field Office to investigate organised crime.

Reuters