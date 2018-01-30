Good weather or your money back: how climate change could transform tourism

Updated 30 January 2018, 6:45 AEDT

Changes happening to our climate will almost certainly shake up the way we holiday — but there are opportunities as well as dangers, writes Susanne Becken.

One of the key ingredients to a good holiday is the weather.

Weather not only determines whether we feel "comfortable" — not too hot and not too cold — but it also creates the environmental conditions that we require for particular activities. Think waves for surfing, sunshine for swimming, and snow for skiing.

But the changes happening to our climate will almost certainly influence our future holiday planning.

The past few years have produced a range of climate extremes and new records. The 2016/17 summer, for example, broke 205 temperature records across Australia. The 2017 Australian winter was not only unusually dry, but also saw the warmest daytime temperatures every recorded. Elsewhere, the holiday paradise of the Caribbean islands saw a record-breaking hurricane season (Harvey, Irma and Maria).

Any type of extreme weather may not only ruin a holiday but can also put us at great danger.

Already, some destinations are seeing a shift in peak season as visitors become more concerned about heatwaves during traditional holiday times, for example in Spain. Similar changes might happen in Sydney and Melbourne, which could reach days over 50 degrees, according to a recent study by scientists at the Australian National University.

Instead of visiting urban environments, holiday makers will be more likely to seek relief at the beach or in hinterland mountain environments. For destinations such as the Gold Coast, with its World Heritage listed rainforest backdrop, this could present an important opportunity.

Extreme weather will change your holiday

While mountains might become more attractive in summer, they will increasingly struggle to maintain viable ski tourism. Research on snow depths in Australian ski resorts shows that by 2040 and 2090 there will be significant reductions, and snowmaking will not be able to compensate for this loss if temperatures are too warm.

No doubt, insurance companies are investigating how to deal with weather-related claims; and the idea of "weather derivatives" has been discussed as an option to compensate people for less-than-expected conditions.

Will we soon be betting on what the weather will be like and gamble with mechanisms that give us a money-back guarantee?

Of bigger concern, however, is that extreme weather events pose significant risks to travellers.

Ranging from merely inconvenient travel disruptions (e.g. delayed flights due to storms) to severe danger when caught up in a cyclone, a flood or snowstorm, prospective travellers will become more aware of the dangers they could face when travelling to unfamiliar environments.

At present, people are choosing holiday destinations based on broad climatic parameters — for example, what temperature to expect in Fiji in January — but increasingly tourists will learn to check for risk-related items, such as the likelihood of a cyclone, how far their bungalow is from the beach, is their hotel in a flood zone, and so forth.

Tourist destinations, and accommodation businesses in particular, will have to become much more prepared to deal with disaster situations and "care" for their guests.

Attempts for the concept of a "Hotel Resilient" are being trialled in the Philippines.

Greater awareness of safety will also include potential diseases. Already, Queensland maintains a monitoring system for a range of vector-borne diseases, for example dengue fever or malaria.

These are expected to spread south with warmer conditions, and travellers will have to become more familiar with how to protect themselves.

Another great concern is the potential spread of jellyfish, especially the small Irukandji that could make swimming in currently popular destinations riskier.

Climate change and the 'carbon budget'

But what about the climate impact of travel? Travelling — in particular long haul by plane — has a considerable carbon footprint and tourism is increasingly in the spotlight as a major global contributor to climate change.

The idea of a "personal carbon budget" could put severe limitations on people's travel choices. Imagine if every global citizen had a carbon budget of, say, four tonnes per year. Currently, Australians emit on average about 15 tonnes annually; and the global average is about 4.5 tonnes.

A return flight between Sydney and Los Angeles alone would generate 1.4 tonnes of carbon dioxide, leaving relatively little for all other activities for the rest of the year.

If the world takes climate change seriously, the hypothetical idea of a carbon allowance may become reality, in one form or another, and people would have to carefully trade their priorities.

A long-distance holiday may become a privilege that we may only afford once in a while.

How will people cope with the consequences of a contracting world where frequent business travel, visiting family and friends around the globe, or multiple short holidays become more difficult?

Staycations aren't so bad

What remains might be the increasingly popular concept of staycation, or "slow travel" holidays in destinations close to home.

The advantage? Low carbon emissions, familiar environments, awareness of risks and what to do in emergency, and maybe a real opportunity to recharge the batteries.

If planned well, local tourism can generate multiple benefits also for small businesses and entrepreneurs, including those who offer services and experiences through the new sharing platforms (e.g. localyokl, meet your local guide).

Such shifts will make those exotic holidays, when we chose to take them, even more special.

Susanne Becken is professor of sustainable tourism at the Griffith Business School and the director of the Griffith Institute for Tourism.