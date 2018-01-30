Police dashcam video records man driving flaming load 20 kilometres in tyre-less trailer

Updated 30 January 2018, 19:05 AEDT

A man tows a flaming tyre-less trailer down the Bruce Highway for 20 kilometres, leaving a trail of burning debris that set spot fires in nearby bushland.

The trailer, which was being towed by a ute, did not have tyres.

Police said officers spotted the blaze near Miriam Vale at 3:00am on January 18.

Despite turning on their lights and sirens, police allege the man kept driving with his fiery load.

The burning debris caused a number of spot fires in nearby bushland.

A 49-year old man from Kybong is assisting police with their investigation.