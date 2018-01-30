Scott Morrison tried to delay asylum seekers' permanent protection visas, documents reveal

Updated 30 January 2018, 8:45 AEDT

Scott Morrison agreed his department should intervene in ASIO security checks to try to prevent asylum seekers from being granted permanent protection visas, according to cabinet documents obtained by the ABC.

In late 2013, the then-immigration minister was rushing through changes that would prevent any asylum seekers who arrived by boat from ever being granted permanent protection in Australia.

The Department of Immigration and Border Protection advised Mr Morrison that up to 700 asylum seekers "must" be granted permanent protection under the existing legislation.

The minister was clearly concerned, requesting the exact number and advice on whether he could confer an alternative visa.

The department wrote back with a range of "mitigation strategies" and the minister signed up.

Mr Morrison agreed his secretary should write to the director-general of security to request ASIO delay security checks so that people close to being granted permanent protection would miss the deadline.

It meant refugees about to start a new, permanent life in Australia would only be allowed to stay for three years.

The document states that if ASIO did not comply with Mr Morrison's request, 30 extra asylum seekers could have been granted permanent protection each week.

Tribunals asked to hear asylum cases in particular order

Mr Morrison also agreed to reissue an order to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal and Refugee Review Tribunal to hear cases in a particular order to further slow down processing.

The initial order was sent to the two tribunals by former Labor immigration minister Brendan O'Connor months earlier.

The advice prepared for Mr Morrison notes that ASIO is not formally bound by the request, but the two tribunals are.

The secretary of the Immigration Department wrote to ASIO, but it is not known whether ASIO complied with Mr Morrison's request.

In a statement provided to the ABC last night, Mr Morrison said:

"As minister for Immigration and Border Protection, it was my policy and practice to put Australia's national security interests first."

The ABC has contacted ASIO for comment.