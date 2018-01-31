Missing ferry passengers mostly teenagers returning to school in Kiribati

Updated 31 January 2018, 19:25 AEDT

Grief and anger build after a ferry sinks off the coast of Kiribati, carrying five crew and 80 passengers — mostly teenagers returning to school.

The ferry, which sunk off the coast of Kiribati, was carrying about 85 people. (Credit: ABC)

Grief and anger are building after a ferry sunk off the coast of Kiribati 13 days ago carrying five crew and 80 passengers — mostly teenagers returning to school, said Kiribati's former president.

Anote Tong told the ABC that hopes were fading for the remaining passengers as Australian and US planes continued to scour the central Pacific Ocean.

The former president said people wanted answers as to why it took so long to raise the alarm.



The 17-metre catamaran was reported missing on January 20, two days after it departed Nonouti Island on a 250-kilometre trip to Betio in Kiribati.

Seven people rescued from a drifting dinghy on the weekend said the ferry broke up soon after setting out on January 18 and that they had seen other passengers scramble aboard a life raft, which was now the focus of the aerial search.

Mr Tong said the remaining life raft was their only hope of finding more survivors, but the raft was only built to hold 25 people.

"There was just not enough life safety equipment on board and given the time that's been involved, it's very unlikely we will find more survivors," Mr Tong said.

'Youngest and brightest'

Mr Tong said the incident has "shocked the nation" and left citizens with a certain degree of anger as they look for someone to blame.

"This is by far the biggest disaster in terms of numbers and also in terms of the people involved," Mr Tong said.

He said the ferry was full of 15, 16 and 17-year-old students travelling to begin the school year from the island of Nonouti.

He added that the missing represent about 5 per cent of the island's population and described the students as the island's "youngest and brightest".

A list of almost 90 names of those on board had been compiled by villagers and family members, Mr Tong said.

He called for a thorough investigation, saying the disaster was due to gross negligence and could amount to a "criminal act".

Two Australian aircraft and one from the US coastguard were combing about 92,000 square kilometres of ocean for the missing life raft.

"It is still a rescue mission, not a recovery," said Vince Cholewa, a spokesman for the RCCNZ.

"Obviously the longer it goes the smaller those chances become, but there's still hope for finding survivors."

A New Zealand plane spotted a dinghy on Sunday with seven people who had been adrift for days without water.

The survivors, now en route back to land on a patrol boat, were assessed by medics and were not in need of urgent treatment, the RCCNZ spokesman said.

