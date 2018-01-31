Sell the car or go to camp? The cost of public schooling putting pressure on families

Updated 31 January 2018, 15:10 AEDT

While the debate over public and private continues, thousands of families across Australia are struggling to afford the cost of public education for their children.

As the debate continues over whether parents should send their children to a public or private school, for some families, the cost of a public education is pushing them over the edge.

A recent ASG report revealed the national average cost to send a child to a public primary school in metropolitan areas was $3,136 — with high school costing up to $4,628.

In Adelaide, the average price of primary school in 2018 was $2,586, with high school above the national average at $4,685.

That includes school fees, extra curricular activities, clothing, necessities, travel and computers.

'We survive ... just'

Mum Jessica Bennett said she'd been faced with many heart-wrenching decisions, including whether to sell the family car or send her child on a school camp.

Ms Bennett's second eldest child, Chloe, has a language disability and her eldest, William, had below-average reading skills before charities stepped in with extra tutoring.

Both attend public schools and while there are no school fees there are still costs for uniforms, stationery and extra needs like laptops.

So far this year Ms Bennett said she had paid $1,070 on school essentials.

"At this time of the month it's hard to try and fork out money, to try and survive and support your kids," Ms Bennett said.

She said her family adheres to a strict budget to ensure there's enough money for school.

"It hurts to try and support them," she said.

"We survive ... just. I have to come up with around $1,000 before second term and I still have other expensive bills."

Recently, she made the decision to sell her car so her son could go on a school camp.

She said as a mother, she wanted to give her child that opportunity.

"I'd prefer my children to have an education, I'd prefer them to continue to go to school than have to repeat because they dropped out," she said.

She is one of 38,000 people that receive assistance from The Smith Family — one of many organisations that provides less fortunate families with financial support for educational needs.

Without charity assistance, she said her children would not get a proper education.

"I'd have no money, I wouldn't get anywhere with my school fees at all."

Technology costs hurting families, charity says

The Smith Family SA branch general manager Graham Jaeschke said on average it costs $2,000 a year for a child in primary school, which is a struggle for many families.

"Technology has become a big cost, not just the physical cost of the laptop, but other things like internet and broadband," Mr Jaeschke said.

He said in South Australia alone, there were 4,000 children on their waiting list for a sponsor to provide them with educational support.

Mr Jaeschke said some of these children received concessions on their school fees through the government, but even these families were struggling to make ends meet.

"At the start of year it's important you can turn up with your new bag and new uniform and not hand-me-downs. It is about fitting in and being part of the school society and that's going to camps and excursions," Mr Jaeschke said.

"There's a great school system across Australia but the fact is there are [a] lot of costs.

"If they don't finish school their chances in the future are less.