Updated 1 February 2018, 3:55 AEDT
Beverley O'Connor

Mark Humphries' weekly take on our big stories this week: Donald Trump's State of the Union address, Trump’s interview with Piers Morgan and Thailand Deputy Prime Minister's hefty watch collection.

What in the world (Credit: ABC) 

