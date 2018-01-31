You decide: Should you send your kids to public or private school?

Updated 31 January 2018, 6:35 AEDT

Assuming you have the means to pay for private schooling, or to move to an area with a good public school, how do you decide?



Choosing a school in Australia can be stressful, confusing and complicated. To show you what we mean, you decide — then we'll try to convince you that you're wrong.

Not everyone has the means to choose a school for their kids. But for those who do, it can be a fraught decision.

Making the perfect choice is impossible but by thinking about your child and your family, you can at least make a good choice.

To help you understand what's at stake, tell us which way you're leaning and we'll give you a reason to change your mind.

If you were in a position to choose today, where would you send your children?

If you're leaning towards paying for private schooling, you're not alone. About a third of Australian families are choosing to pay. But have you really thought about the alternative? These are some of the arguments against opting out of the public system. Following these arguments, we look at some of the reasons to pay up for schooling.

At the end of the article are some tips for making the decision.

Do you really get what you pay for?

If parents and all other taxpayers are pouring money into the education of private school children, then the academic results must be streets ahead, right?

Only, they're not.

There is a growing body of evidence to suggest that the type of school does not make much difference to scores if socio-economic differences are taken into account.

David Gillespie, author of Free Schools, says the most important things are good teachers and a good principal — and they can be found in public schools too.

"Non-government schools do have more money than state schools and in some independent schools that money makes its way into the pockets of better performing teachers and more administration staff. But more commonly, all that extra dosh ends up in new buildings. Whatever's happening to the dough, it isn't changing educational outcomes at the individual level."

Recent research suggests that if you really want to encourage your child to excel at school, you should consider putting down your smartphone and picking up a book. And that's a lot cheaper than private school.

Even if you did get better results, is it really worth the cost?

Have you ever actually added up how much you'd fork out to put your kids through a private school?

Australian Scholarships Group — a not-for-profit organisation that facilitates savings plans for parents — estimates the various costs involved in sending your children to a public versus private school.

Its current estimate for putting a child born in 2018 through private school (in a city) is $475,342.

Because it's not just fees to consider. What about uniforms, the latest textbooks, a tablet/laptop, school shoes, and transport?

Think of all the other things you could do with that money:

go overseas

pay for tutors

give your children a deposit for their first home

pay their university fees

buy a house in an area that has better public schools

invest in shares or property

To be fair, public school is not free either. Apart from paying with your taxes, there are still expenses such as books, resource schemes and uniforms (one Brisbane state school is under fire for threatening detention if students don't wear regulation shoes). But the entire cost of educating a child born in 2018 through the public system is an estimated $66,320. Compared to private school, you're still way ahead.

So you're okay with a public education 'death spiral'?

Over the past few decades, the make-up of government and non-government secondary schools has shifted.

They once had roughly the same proportions of students from low-income and high-income families, but now government schools have almost twice the proportion of students from low-income families compared to high-income families, and vice versa for non-government schools.

Economics editor at The Age, Peter Martin, argues public schools are now in the same 'death spiral' as electricity companies, private health funds and the NBN: people who can afford to leave keep leaving, making the service worse and more expensive for those left behind.

"They're losing the good students, leaving behind those that are harder to teach, making classes harder to teach and encouraging still more good students to leave. It's not only the electricity industry that wants a way out."

Social commentator and author Jane Caro, who sent her children to a public school, says the situation is all wrong.

"We can't keep asking some schools and some teachers to fix the problems of inequality, mental health, substance abuse and generational poverty on their own and then blame them when they can't — particularly as we currently ask them to do it on the smell of an oily rag."

And this increasing segregation isn't helping our standard of education.

Compared to Canada, our school students are more socially divided. Even though our economies and societies are quite similar, Canada regularly outperforms us on international league tables such as PISA.

Don't you want to be part of the solution?

Australians do spend above the OECD average on education, with a larger-than-usual percentage coming from parents.

Of the money that comes from government sources, Australia gives an extraordinary amount of money to private schools.

In Australia, 76 per cent of Commonwealth government education funding goes to government schools.

"By way of comparison, the governments of the United States spend 99.2 per cent, Finland 88.1 per cent and South Korea 85.2 per cent of their education budgets on government schools," writes David Gillespie.

Analysis by the Sydney Morning Herald showed the government is giving $215 million more to private schools than is necessary every year, based on the needs of their students.

Commonwealth Education Department data shows the percentage of overfunded private schools is likely to double (from 17 per cent to 32 per cent) under new funding measures unless state governments make adjustments.

Do schools really need a $23 million "sports and wellness centre", or a $32 million science centre with wind turbines? If the answer is yes, then why are only the richest kids getting access to these features?

Throwing money at private schools isn't preventing our results from sliding, so why are we still doing it?

So you think Gonski 2.0 will fix funding?

Australia's move towards a "needs-based, sector-blind" funding system has been a long time coming, and now we have new federal legislation that should, in theory, go some way towards addressing the imbalance.

But does it?

The Federal Government is spending an extra $18.6 billion over 10 years in a boost to public and private school funding.

It is now locked in to providing 80 per cent of the School Resource Standard to private schools, and 20 per cent of the SRS to public schools.

This means it is now up to the states to shift their funds and ensure that private schools aren't overfunded and public schools underfunded (state governments are now required to provide 75 per cent of government school SRS and 15 per cent of non-government school SRS).

Economist Trevor Cobbold of Save Our Schools says Commonwealth Education Department data predicts the number of overfunded non-government schools will skyrocket under the new funding arrangements.

"Gonski 2.0 is a goldmine for private schools. It is the best special deal they have ever had," he said.

"In contrast, virtually all public schools will remain underfunded even though they enrol over 80 per cent of disadvantaged students across Australia ... unless there is a dramatic change in state government funding policies."

So by sending your child to a private school, you're still backing a system in which non-government schools receive much more federal funding per student than government schools. Is that okay with you?

Don't you want to build their character?

A lot of time and resources are devoted to building resilience in children these days. Are you really doing your kids a favour by putting them in an environment that will hold their hand all the way through school?

Non-government schools do have a reputation for expecting excellence, and the argument is that this spurs kids on to achieve more. But what if you want to raise a self-starter?

Writer Rebecca Douglas, who went to a western Sydney government school, believes that doing it a bit tougher than other kids has been good for her.

"Public school can foster a hunger and self-reliance private school kids have likely not had to strive for to get ahead," she writes.

We've all heard the arguments about private schools opening up networking opportunities, but what about the ability to socially adapt?

Public schools expose kids to a greater mix of people, building up their social skills and preparing them for life in an open society.

So, do you go to church?

The latest Census showed the category of "no religion" was a more common answer than every other religion or Christian denomination for the first time. But Australians continue to send their children to religious schools in huge numbers.

Schools run by religious institutions come with mandatory religious studies and they understandably come with a focus on worship.

They also have the right to discriminate based on their values, meaning staff can be terminated for no other reason than being gay, or remarrying after divorce.

If that doesn't line up with your family's beliefs, can you turn a blind eye?

Apart from religious philosophy, it's important that the school's core values roughly line up with those of your family. If values such as diversity and acceptance are important to you, how well do you think your chosen school would celebrate them?

How convenient is the school you've chosen?

As of 2016, there were more than twice as many government schools in Australia than non-government schools, so chances are your closest school is a public one.

Travelling adds time to your kid's school day and makes it less likely that their friends will be from your area.

As kids become teenagers, they start wanting to stay up later — and sleep in later. They aren't being lazy, it's how they're wired.

Getting enough sleep is important for a whole range of health reasons. If you're closer to a local high school, your teenager will probably get more sleep, avoiding very early starts.

A recent study linked later high school start times to better economic outcomes.

"The growing evidence is that forcing adolescents to get up so early isn't just a bad health decision; it's a bad economic one, too," says Indiana University professor of paediatrics Aaron Carroll.

You probably can't easily convince the education department to start school later but you could conceivably do the same thing for your child by choosing a school that's easier to get to, allowing a bit of extra kip before breakfast.

Plus, don't you spend enough of your time in the car already?

The latest ABS stats say Australians are spending 14.5 per cent of their weekly budget on transport.

If you already live close to a decent public school, why spend extra time and money getting to a private school further away?

Why wouldn't you give your child the best you can?

A succession of funding decisions by federal governments means that private schools have the ability to provide better technology, newer buildings, bigger swimming pools, and sometimes attract better teachers.

For many parents, these differences — both visible and perceived — are key to sending their children to private school.

"Some of the parents I studied were contemplating private schools with twice the level of resources per student, and more than 10 times the spending on capital works (including five times more capital funding from government) than the nearest public secondary school," says Associate Professor Joel Windle.

"This extra funding is reflected in sporting and music programs and state-of-the-art science facilities."

Does your child have a particular talent or interest that could be encouraged by better resources? Why not (literally) aim for the skies? One private high school in Brisbane recently opened its own observatory.

It's not what you know, it's who you know

These days, 35 per cent of parents are choosing to send their child to private school. Although this percentage appears to have stagnated, it's still a significant number of people, and overwhelmingly made up of higher-income families.

Have you thought about what advantages your child could gain from making connections with others who are likely to become future leaders?

Even if you like the idea of your child getting to mix with people from all walks of life at school — maybe to toughen them up or teach them empathy — you might not like the thought of them missing out on opportunities because of where they went to school.

What kind of job will they be suited to?

If you think your child might go into a profession, it's worth thinking about having a reputable school on their resume as they start their working life.

Consider this scenario, relayed by public school graduate Rebecca Douglas after a conversation with a couple of lawyer friends:

"My friend's firm had been inundated by applications and had chosen to filter them by insisting on grades of at least a distinction average (fair enough) and by eliminating all the public school applicants, regardless of merit (very much not). Apparently the reasoning was that private school kids would likely have connections that could benefit the firm. My other friend chimed in to say that her employer had taken the same approach."

It's not clear how widespread this sort of prejudice is, but given that a third of the population is going to private schools, how certain can you be that your child will not get pushed aside by unconscious bias from a potential boss who didn't go through the public system?

Not every family is the same

If you are a religious family, the cost of private school might be worth it simply to know that your child is spending their days in an environment that is more likely to reflect your values and give them a deeper understanding of your chosen faith.

Or perhaps you believe in the value of a particular educational philosophy. Have you checked out the curriculum on offer, and whether it suits your child's strengths?

The independent schools network says its range of schools includes:

Non-denominational schools

Schools with church or ethnic affiliations. For example, Lutheran, Anglican, Baptist, Jewish and Islamic schools

Montessori schools

Steiner schools

Schools supporting Students With Disability

Special Assistance Schools

Schools for Indigenous students

Schools with programs for gifted and talented students

Schools that offer the International Baccalaureate Diploma

Schools that cater for international students

It's all about the teachers and principal

Educational philosophy is not the only area in which non-government schools are more independent. Have you thought about the school's ability to have greater control over staffing?

Karen Spiller, former principal of St Aidan's girls' school in Brisbane, says school teachers and the quality of school leadership are crucial.

"Definitely teachers make the difference. The research is absolutely clear," she told Brisbane's Courier Mail.

"We talk about the difference that a quality teacher can make to a child and you are literally talking about an 18-month difference between a quality teacher and a teacher who is underperforming.

"Independent schools have the ability to manage their own site in the way they want to and generally speaking I suspect are able to exert greater control over their staffing.

"Recruitment selection of staff is absolutely vital in terms of making sure you have got a professional staff ... The mentoring and coaching of staff and putting out high expectations and making sure you are engaging in the conversation of teaching and learning on a day-to-day basis, is absolutely vital."

Does your child need a bit of a push?

We're not all suited to academia, but we need to at least get through school to have a shot at many of life's opportunities.

If your child isn't particularly focused when it comes to school work, think about the advantages of being in an environment where they are expected to achieve.

Many parents look for schools that provide rules and discipline, with an expectation that their students will be neatly presented and well-behaved. If your child could do with some structure at school, will they get that from the school you've chosen?

If push comes to shove, when you're paying for a service you're more entitled to ask for value for money, right?

Private schools are cheaper for taxpayers, so you should fork out

The average funding per student from all government sources (2013-14) for government schools was $16,180, compared to less than $10,000 for non-government schools.

The gap has been narrowing in recent years, but the non-government school sector argues that it is still cheaper for governments to financially support their schools than to educate those children through a state system.

Many non-government schools, especially Catholic schools, are low-fee. If you can afford the fees and there's a suitable non-government school in your area, why not send your kids to a private school?

Are you exercising your right to choose?

Schooling might seem like just another decision to make, in a world where we are presented with too much choice.

But did you know that the right to choose your child's type of education is part of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights?

(3) Parents have a prior right to choose the kind of education that shall be given to their children.

In Australia, not only do we have public education available free to all, but a strong non-government school sector backed up by taxpayer dollars.

Under the latest education funding changes, the Commonwealth has promised to provide 80 per cent of the Student Resource Standard; it's now the law.

So your local private school is strongly backed by the richest government in the land, while the public school relies on often cash-strapped state governments for 80 per cent of their SRS.

Which one looks like a more solid choice?

That's it!

The important thing is to remember there is no perfect choice, but you can use the tools at your disposal to make a good choice:

Go to open days, meet the principal.

If you're into the numbers, use the Myschool website. We've never had such a wealth of data available about schooling, yet only about a fifth of parents are using the site.

Use your social network. Think about a child similar to your own. How did going through a particular school help or hinder them?

Get a copy of the school newsletter. It will say a lot about the school's priorities.

ASG's choosing the right school guide recommends focusing on your child's wellbeing rather than grades. Check out the school's anti-bullying policy. Go for the right school for your child, not necessarily the "best" school.

