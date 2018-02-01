Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur accused of killing five people and stashing bodies in planters

Updated 1 February 2018, 18:45 AEDT

Canadian investigators expect there to be "more victims" after charging a landscaper with five counts of first-degree murder after the discovery of dismembered remains in potted plants.

Key points: Accused serial killer Bruce McArthur faces five charges of first-degree murder

Body parts of three people discovered where accused killer worked

Mr McArthur was described as a "kind man" by landscaping client

Bruce McArthur, 66, is accused of killing the men and placing their dead bodies in large planters on his clients' properties across Toronto.

Detective Sergeant Hank Idsinga did not say how many more victims he expected as the search for more remains continues.

Digging is expected to start as early as next week, and police said it could take some time.

Mr McArthur is accused of killing Selim Esen, Andrew Kinsman, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Marmudi and Dean Lisowick.

Detective Sergeant Idsinga said the local community was feeling more relief than fear following Mr McArthur's arrest.

"We think we've got the right guy and hopefully we've put this to rest," he said.

"Obviously a court process has to be followed through. But I haven't got that feedback that there's a lingering sense of fear anymore.

"We believe there are more victims on top of those five. And as we have to identify those victims — I can't give you any idea about a number but I do expect more charges to be laid."

Accused killer 'has been kind'

The Toronto Star reported the dismembered and skeletal remains of three people were found in planters at a home in Leaside.

The home in Mallory Crescent, Leaside, is currently a main focus for police, though Mr McArthur has also been linked to 30 other properties through his landscaping business, according to The Star.

Property owner Karen Fraser told CBC News radio program, As It Happens, the grisly discovery was "horrifying and captivating".

Mr McArthur stored his landscaping equipment at Ms Fraser's house and, in exchange, he would take care of her lawn.

She said she had known Mr McArthur for a decade and he was a kind man.

"You have to understand, he has been kind, helpful, helped with our charity work, doing floral gifts for silent auctions," she said.

"He went above and beyond what our original agreement was to cut the grass."

Criminologist and Professor at Western University Michael Arntfield told The Star the accused killer may have used his job to disguise the murders.

The Star reported some of the victims were members of Toronto's gay community but police said the victims did not fit a clear pattern.

Reuters/ABC