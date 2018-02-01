Detective defends officers outsmarted by prison escapee Jermaine Anderson

Updated 1 February 2018, 18:55 AEDT

North Queensland police recapture prison escapee Jermaine Anderson as a detective defends officers who failed to arrest him a day earlier, saying Anderson's appearance had changed significantly.

Jermaine Lee Anderson has been on the run since early Sunday morning. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Police in north Queensland have defended the actions of officers who interviewed a prison escapee but let him go after he gave a false name.

Anderson, 30, escaped from Capricornia Correctional Centre prisoner farm with fellow prisoner Brian Illington Trent Tapim in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It is understood they escaped by using a wheelie bin and a doona to jump over a fence at the low-security prison.

Anderson, who has a prominent tattoo on his neck, was arrested about 11:00am on Thursday in South Mackay after police received a tip off from the public.

His photograph was widely disseminated by police after he and Tapim escaped.

Anderson had been serving a six-year sentence for robbery with actual violence.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Tucker said a resident in South Mackay saw him walking down the street.

"He was able to identify Anderson after they saw in that area and that person has contacted police and a short time later officers have been able to locate Anderson and bring him into custody without further incident," he said.

"It's great work, we're very grateful to that member of the public who's come forward."

However, earlier today it was revealed officers in Mackay spoke to Anderson yesterday afternoon, after he was involved in a physical altercation with another man.

Police said Anderson gave the officers a false name and then left the area, and that it was only later that police discovered it was him.

Senior Sergeant Tucker said Anderson's appearance had changed, and he looked different from the photos and vision that police had been provided.

"I can tell you from personal experience this morning, when I walked into the watch house and saw Jermaine Anderson, he was completely different to the photos I'd viewed and as well as body worn camera footage."

Anderson appeared in the Mackay Magistrates Court this afternoon and was remanded in custody.

He is due to reappear in court on Friday.



Tapim, 23, was arrested on Monday after he was discovered in the backyard of a property south of Mackay.