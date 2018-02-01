Examine parents' income for private school funding, report suggests

Updated 1 February 2018, 6:45 AEDT

The proposal is laid out in a research report that has canvassed the possibility of Catholic and independent schools collecting the tax-file numbers of parents.

The current funding model is under review following pressure from some schools. (Credit: ABC)

Government funding of private schools could be directly tied to family income in a new means test for parents.

It is part of a series of proposals laid out in a research report that has also canvassed the possibility of Catholic and independent schools collecting the tax-file numbers of parents.

The report by Victoria University was commissioned by the federal Department of Education as part of a review ordered by the Turnbull Government.

Its conclusion is succinct: "There is a need for the Australian Government to use a measure of the capacity to contribute when allocating funds among schools."

The current method of calculation, known as the Socio-Economic Status (SES) method, has been criticised for creating too many anomalies that hinder a proper assessment of student needs in the private system.

The Catholic sector has argued that its schools, on average, cater to poorer families, even in wealthy postcodes.

The independent sector disagrees, arguing there is little overall difference between parental wealth in the two sectors, except at the very high end.

The report, currently before the Schools Resourcing Board, said the Government could tap into financial data about families to create a more accurate measure.

This could include income data from the Australian Taxation Office.

Researchers also propose the Government "identify the feasibility of collecting the tax-file number of non-government school parents".

Also on the table is whether family assets should be considered in measuring parents' wealth.

Privacy implications 'concerning'

Parents and school heads have reacted cautiously to the report's proposals.

Sydney father Stephen Grieve, who chairs the NSW Parents Council and sends his son to a high-fee Anglican school, said the privacy implications of such a move were concerning.

"Personally [a means test] wouldn't worry me but I think a lot of parents would have some concern," he said.

"When you consider that every time a parent sends their child to an independent school, the average saving to the taxpayer is probably the order of about $10,000 a year. Why should they suddenly be subjected to means testing?

"It seems terribly iniquitous, and I think it would be invasion of privacy."

The SES model is under review following pressure from Catholic schools after Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull amended Labor's 2013 Gonski legislation, which stripped hundreds of thousands in funding from the Catholic sector.

Steven Elder, the executive director of the Catholic Education Commission of Victoria, said the National Schools Resourcing Board, chaired by businessman Michael Chaney, should not shy away from a direct means test.

"The Government already uses that means-testing for parents when they get childcare rebates," Mr Elder said.

"What we've found through child care is parents are quite happy to have their tax-file numbers used."

We should look to improve current formula: expert

The Grattan Institute's educational program director, Peter Goss, said some form of means test was inevitable.

"A means test is something that takes into account the specific capabilities of the individual family. So the current [SES model] is not a means test, but has some of the same aspiration and thinking," he said.

"If we could do it perfectly, then a family means test including income and wealth is ideally right, but in practice I don't think we're ready to move there yet.

"In my view, we should be aiming to measure the capacity to pay as well as is reasonably possible. I think we should keep improving the current formula, but accept that we can't let perfect be the enemy of the good."

The Victoria University research paper concedes the proposal for schools to collect the tax-file numbers of parents is "a complex and challenging approach".

Phillip Heath, principal of the independent Anglican school Barker College in Sydney's north, cautioned against any direct means test.

He said parents were "generally comfortable" with the Government drawing on data sets that gave a comprehensive picture of parents' capacity to pay, but collecting ATO data would be overreach.

"I think there would be a legitimate backlash across a sector if it was treated differently to other sectors simply because of the choices that parents make about the kind of school," Mr Heath said.

"If we were to gather data based on ATO material, there is a level of intrusion into family decision-making, family finances, even family choices, that raises very profound questions.

"It's quite a new world, maybe not such a brave new world at that."

In a statement, the Independent Schools Council of Australia said the Victoria University research report was "narrow in its scope and lacked any meaningful input from stakeholders".

"Contrary to the view expressed in the paper, there does not appear to be a widespread view from the Independent school sector that the SES funding model needs significant structural change."

The Schools Resourcing Board will deliver recommendations in June.