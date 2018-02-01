Property sellers pay mortgage brokers, financial planners and accountants for client referrals

Updated 1 February 2018, 8:55 AEDT

Real estate sales companies are using big commissions to tempt mortgage brokers, financial planners and accountants to sell overpriced properties to unsuspecting clients.

It is a business model that has been operating for years, but is raising more concern now that many of Australia's largest property markets are heading for a potential apartment glut.

Developers generally contract out sales to these companies when they are having difficulty shifting their stock, such as when there is an oversupply of new apartments or houses in the area.

Real estate agents say developers use these sales companies, which often market themselves as property investment firms, because they can achieve higher-than-market prices.

"I've said to them [developers], I'm quite happy to sell for you but, at the moment, we're $100,000, $150,000 overpriced," western Sydney real estate agent Edwin Almeida told The Business.

"Their comeback has always been, we can't reduce the price because this financial institution is selling them through the self-managed super funds and we can't have two-tiered marketing."

One reason the properties are so far above market prices is to cover the cost of the commissions going to the marketing firm.

"Our standard fee is 1.7 per cent commission for a sale across the board, but theirs, the marketing companies … are getting upwards of 8 per cent, 10 per cent, even 15 per cent in some cases," Mr Almeida observed.

Those fees can add tens of thousands of dollars to the cost of a new apartment or house.

"They inflate the price in order to cover those costs, but the ones who are paying for it are the consumers," Mr Almeida added.

A large part of those commissions are often then passed on to mortgage brokers, accountants or financial planners who refer their clients to the marketing firms.

Mortgage broker Bruce Carr has had regular approaches from developers and sales agents about referring clients to them; most are by email but some show up in person.

"I've had one person come to my office, albeit many years ago, offering 4 per cent as a referral fee or sales commission," he told The Business.

The ABC has also seen email approaches to a financial planner offering commissions of between 5-12 per cent for referrals that result in sales.

Selling properties even real estate agents 'won't touch'

Mr Almeida said developers often turn to these tactics when they are struggling to sell their properties.

"We've got people that have put a lot of trust in their accountant, mortgage broker, in their financial planner and they are steering them towards property that, quite frankly, a lot of the local agents wouldn't even touch," he said.

It is perfectly legal for real estate marketers to make these offers but it may be illegal, and it is certainly unethical, for financial planners to accept them.

"When they're operating as a financial planner, no commissions and real estate has to fit within the best interests duty," said Ben Marshan from the Financial Planners Association.

"But for non-financial planners who aren't operating under those licences, those same rules don't apply."

That is because real estate is not considered a financial product, so it is not illegal for someone unqualified to give advice about investing in it directly.

"All attractive and unregulated and it's too good to be true in most instances," Mr Marshan said.

Mortgage Choice partners with property investment firm

It is so good that one of the nation's largest mortgage broker networks has a relationship with a large property investment firm.

The ABC has been told that Mortgage Choice brokers can earn thousands of dollars for referring a client to property investment firm Blue Wealth.

Blue Wealth sells investment properties on behalf of developers.

Both companies declined to comment on their commercial arrangements, but Blue Wealth said in a statement that it is licensed to operate and puts the best interest of clients first.

Not all brokers want to cash in on the opportunity.

"Logic tells me that people would be tempted by it, most brokers I speak to don't want to go near it," Bruce Carr said.

Mr Carr has seen the fallout when people are sold off-the-plan investment properties they cannot afford.

"Didn't own her own home, she was renting, she had $30,000 in unsecured debt and she'd been advised to invest through a self-managed super fund in an investment property and, as I understood it at the time, the financial adviser even found the property for her," he said.

"My first instinct was to try and help her pick up the pieces but I ultimately decided that, in spite of the pain, the loan was not in her best interests."

'Don't rely on one source of information' before you buy

The Real Estate Institute of Australia (REIA) said it has been "ferociously lobbying" both the federal and state governments to impose more regulation on this type of property sales tactic.

In the meantime, the REIA's president, Malcolm Gunning, said clients need to do their homework if offered a property deal that sounds too good to be true.

"This is really aimed at, I suppose, the new investor or the lazy investor who really doesn't want to go out and do their own due diligence," he said.

"You should always cross-check. You should go off, walk down to your local real estate agent who's been there for 25 years and say, 'if I buy this property, what rent can I get for it and what in your opinion is the current market value?'

"So at least you're making an informed decision. Don't rely just on one source of information."

Mr Almeida is suggesting mandatory disclosure of all sales commissions and marketing fees as part of real estate contracts.

"I always tell clients I'm acting for the vendor, that's who is paying my bill," he said.

So if an adviser or broker tries to sell you a property investment, it is worth asking who is paying theirs.