Russian Olympians have doping bans overturned, Sochi results reinstated

Updated 2 February 2018, 5:45 AEDT

Twenty-eight Russian athletes have lifetime Olympic doping bans overturned and their 2014 results from the Sochi Winter Games reinstated after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upholds their appeals.

Twenty-eight Russian athletes who were banned from the Olympics for life have had their suspensions overturned and their results from the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi reinstated by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Sport's highest tribunal said it had found insufficient evidence the 28 athletes, banned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), were guilty of anti-doping violations in Sochi.

"With respect to these 28 athletes, the appeals are upheld, the sanctions annulled and their individual results achieved in Sochi 2014 are reinstated," the Lausanne-based tribunal said in a statement.

Eleven other athletes were confirmed by CAS to have committed doping violations. However, CAS reduced their lifetime Olympic bans to a ban from this month's Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

The IOC has banned Russia from the Pyeongchang Winter Games next month as a result of its "unprecedented systematic manipulation" of the anti-doping system.

However, individual Russian athletes who have proven their anti-doping credentials will compete as neutrals.

Russia has repeatedly denied any state involvement in the doping, which was exposed by an independent report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

CAS said its mandate was "not to determine generally whether there was an organised scheme allowing the manipulation of doping control samples … but was strictly limited to dealing with 39 individual cases and to assess the evidence applicable to each athlete on an individual basis."

Reuters