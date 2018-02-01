Spanish police arrest five over alleged 4,000kg orange heist

Updated 1 February 2018, 18:50 AEDT

Five people are arrested after police in the southern Spanish city of Seville pull over two vehicles, only for 4,000 kilograms of oranges to spill out.

When police checked the car's contents, thousands of oranges spilled out. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Police in the southern Spanish city of Seville have arrested five people for allegedly stealing 4,000 kilograms of oranges from a nearby town.

The group, travelling in two cars, caught the attention of police when their cars were driving close together.

After pulling the cars over, police discovered both vehicles were packed full of oranges, both loose and in bags, and without labels.

There was no paper trail for how the group attained the oranges. Instead the group claimed the fruit "came from far away" and that they "had been picking them up from the ground".

Police then got word a shipment of oranges from the nearby town of Carmona had been reported stolen.

Spain produces about half of all of the European Union's oranges, according to Eurostat.

Local police are still investigating.