Stan Grant: What the return of the autocrats says about us

Updated 1 February 2018, 10:05 AEDT

The rise of populist leaders like Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Rodrigo Duterte is a blowback to globalisation, the revenge of those who feel left out.

Thinking about leadership today reminds me of the old line from the former British prime minister Benjamin Disraeli: "I must follow the people. Am I not their leader?"

Who are the most successful leaders in world politics? They are the populists; the demagogues; the strong men: Erdogan in Turkey, Putin, Xi Jinping, Orban in Hungary, Duterte in the Philippines.

Of course, there are those leaders at the other end of the spectrum: Justin Trudeau, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron or even closer to home Jacinda Ardern in New Zealand.

But they are the exception that proves the rule.

What does the return of the autocrats tell us about our age?

This is the blowback to globalisation. The revenge of those who feel left out.

Economist and writer Stephen D. King chronicles this time in his 2017 book Grave New World: The End of Globalization, the Return of History.

It is the sense of a "paradise lost".

King says the shared faith in the values and beliefs of the western world "are rapidly crumbling".

He tracks this phenomenon from the end of the Cold War, when he says we lazily assumed the, "rest of the world would embrace supposedly universal truths associated with liberal democracy and free markets".

King's book is a rejoinder to American political scientist Francis Fukuyama, who at the close of the 1980s declared "the end of history".

The "return of history", is the return of the nation state; the rejection of imagined cosmopolitan global order of free movement of people, money, goods and services.

Nation states, King writes, "sit uneasily with a globalised world".

Globalisation has brought riches, but also conjured up the spirit of inequality — as King writes: "A feeling we are not all in this together."

Nationalism is narcissism

Nationalism, in its worst form, is narcissism writ large: it is all about me.

Fuelled by a sense of grievance and vengeance, it is fertile ground for populism, a springboard for what King calls the "false prophets".

Donald Trump's unlikely and stunning ascent to the White House perfectly captured this age.

His promise to "drain the swamp" spoke to a sense of abandonment among those who scorned the Washington liberal elite.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Trump vowed, "The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no more".

It is straight out of the populist playbook, as International Affairs expert Cas Mudde has said populism is an ideology that separates "pure people" from "the corrupt elite".

It is a siren song that has proved seductive at the ballot box.

Mr Mudde says that in European elections over the past five years, populist parties have won at least 10 per cent of the vote in 16 countries.

It is not surprising, it mirrors the anti-globalisation blowback that accelerated after the 2008 global financial crisis.

Jobs were lost, some never to return, mortgages collapsed as families uprooted.

Economic stress lifted the lid on simmering social tensions.

Churchill, Trump are storytellers

Immigration has become the battleground of populist politics; tapping into a sense among some people that they have lost their country to open borders.

Mr Trump seized on immigration again in his State of the Union speech, linking it to crime and vowing to defend his nation by keeping out the "illegal immigrants" and "criminal gangs".

Agree with the sentiment or not, Mr Trump has identified a compelling and persuasive story of our age.

Where is the counter-narrative?

This past year there has been a spate of films about another type of leader, Winston Churchill.

Churchill found himself prime minister with a nation under siege: Would he surrender to fear or triumph?

In Darkest Hour, Churchill is depicted boarding a London train and speaking to ordinary people, steeling himself to meet the threat of Hitler's Germany.

It is historically inaccurate, it never happened; but it serves a higher dramatic purpose: It gives Mr Churchill a story.

Churchill leaves the train to deliver a speech to the parliament that rallies his nation, a speech that is remembered today as a moment of defiance and British pride.

It's a speech that makes a pledge: We will never surrender.

The most effective politicians are the most powerful storytellers.

"Make America great again" told a story so many Americans needed to hear.

It is not surprising at this time in history movie-goers are looking to Mr Churchill.

Those who wish to wrest power from the populists would do well to watch Darkest Hour and consider how to find your people and lead.

