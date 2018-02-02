A race against time

Updated 2 February 2018, 10:25 AEDT

One woman's desperate search for a treatment that could extend her life.

The warning signs were easy to dismiss. A persistent cough and cramps in her legs. Andreea Stoenescu had been studying for her university exams. She figured all those days spent sitting down, huddled over a computer screen, were to blame. It might just be a cold, she thought.

The 46-year-old, who lives in Brisbane, would've preferred to be outdoors. A keen bushwalker and rock climber, Andreea had been conquering mountains throughout south-east Queensland one by one. "I thought I was in the prime of my fitness level," she said.

A recent hiking trip in New Zealand was still fresh in her mind. But her flu-like symptoms lingered, so Andreea went to see her GP who prescribed a penicillin-based medication for what was initially thought to be a chest infection.

What happened next was highly unusual.

Nine out of 10 pain

"I got hives all over the body so I reacted differently than I had ever reacted in my life because I have had penicillin before," she said. "Not even then did the doctors suspect anything."

The aches and pains Andreea had been feeling in her legs spread to other parts of her body. By the time she sought medical attention, she was in agony. "I ended up in emergency when I had a really strong, I called it a nine out of 10 pain in the spleen area."

Doctors discovered Andreea had blood clots in her lungs, but that wasn't all. They also found lumps in her left armpit. This can be a sign of cancer, but Andreea was considered low risk. It was most likely swelling, she was told. It will settle down with time.

Two months later, the lumps were still there.

Andreea requested a biopsy. A few days after the procedure, she received the kind of phone call nobody wants from their GP. We have the test results, they said, you should make an appointment right away.

"So I went in on Monday and I actually did expect bad news," Andreea said. "I was definitely expecting a type of cancer."

A cruel game of cards

As strange as it may sound, Andreea was hoping she had thyroid cancer. While doing some research ahead of her appointment, she learned there were effective treatments for the disease and survival rates were relatively high.

If cancer was a cruel game of cards, she thought this was the best hand she could be dealt.

When it finally arrived last September, Andreea's diagnosis came as a shock. She had an incredibly rare form of lung cancer. "And the more I learned about it, the worse it got," she said.

Andreea was given just six to 12 months to live. "I'm obviously going to die," she said. "Not long ago I was so healthy and all of a sudden, I'm going to die."

It's not like Andreea could've done anything to avoid this. She's never been a smoker so her lung cancer can't be blamed on lifestyle choices. She was just incredibly unlucky.

Andreea's lung cancer is caused by the mutation of a gene known as ROS1. The mutation affects only 1 per cent of people with the disease, so finding a cure hasn't exactly been a national health priority. Andreea has very few treatment options.

"The drug that I learned is the only one that has an approval for my type of rare gene mutation in Australia is called Crizotinib," she said.

The problem is the Federal Government doesn't subsidise Crizotinib for everyone. How much each person pays is determined by a technicality.

For example, patients whose lung cancer is caused by another rare gene mutation known as ALK pay just $39 a month. But for those who have the ROS1 gene mutation, like Andreea, the cost of the drug soars to $7,500.

"I was outraged. I couldn't believe that would be possible, especially when this drug is subsidised now for my gene mutation in other parts of the world but not in Australia," Andreea said.

Although she is a private person, Andreea was encouraged to set up a crowdfunding page. She didn't like "having to beg for money" but her friends chipped in and eventually she had enough to start the treatment.

At first, it appeared to be doing the trick. Andreea's cancer was shrinking. But her relief was short-lived. The drug had nasty side effects and her body wasn't coping well. "I had to stop the treatment because I became anaemic," she said. "My vital signs were dropping."

Andreea was in an impossible position. Crizotinib, the only drug available to her, was both expensive and making her sick. There had to be another way.

Clinical trial hopes dashed

After searching the web, Andreea found an alternative. It's called Lorlatinib. There's a chance it could prevent her cancer spreading to her brain. The only way to get the drug, however, is by joining a clinical trial.

Last year, a few weeks before Christmas, Andreea flew to Melbourne to find out whether she would qualify.

The clinical trial is being run by the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, one of the most prestigious cancer research institutes in the world. Inside, the building's architecture is impressive. It has a huge foyer with white balconies spiralling toward the roof — a feature resembling the Guggenheim in New York.

After arriving at the centre and filling out some paperwork, Andreea is shown to a crowded waiting room. She takes a seat beside dozens of other people who are also waiting to see an oncologist.

It's a busy day so half an hour or so passes before Andreea's name is called. She's then introduced to Professor Ben Solomon and follows him to a consultation room.

When she later emerges from the room, Andreea is smiling. "That was the best appointment I've had so far," she said. "He's such a patient person."

Anyone watching Andreea would be forgiven for thinking she had good news to share, but that isn't the case. She has just learned there's no room for her in the clinical trial.

"Unfortunately, the phase two part of that trial has completed what we call accrual, it's filled up all the available slots," Professor Solomon said.

A new trial testing another drug that could be effective against the ROS1 gene mutation is due to begin later this year. "However, an issue for many patients like for Andreea is timing," said Professor Solomon. "The cancer doesn't wait and she can't wait for the trial."

Back to square one

A couple of weeks after receiving the bad news, Andreea's positive demeanour has changed.

Andreea, who describes herself as a realist, said missing out on the clinical trial has made her contemplate her mortality.

"It just really makes you aware that it's going to happen and it might happen quicker than you thought," she said.

Andreea would like to see more funding for rare cancer research to increase the number of treatments and clinical trials available for patients like herself.

It's a vision she shares with the advocacy group Rare Cancers Australia.

"In Australia, we're incredibly proud of having a universal health system but that universal health system breaks down when you're diagnosed with something rare, particularly a rare cancer," co-founder Richard Vines said.

Each year, $350 million is spent on cancer research in Australia. Of that, just 77 million or 22 per cent of the funding goes to rare and less common cancers.

Mr Vines said that's despite the fact these diseases are collectively responsible for half of all cancer deaths, according to a report by his organisation.

"You're looking at essentially an epidemic, and the lack of funding for both research and treatment is outrageous," he said.

The biggest investor in cancer research in Australia is the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC).

The federal government agency has previously been criticised for appearing to favour research into common cancers, which already attract a lot of money from the private sector.

A cross-party Senate committee last year recommended the NHMRC make rare cancer research an official priority.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt doesn't have the power to force that to happen. Mr Hunt can, however, control another source of research funding: the newly established Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF).

It was through the MRFF that Mr Hunt last week announced $26 million for 19 new clinical trials that could lead to improved treatments for rare cancers and other rare diseases. He's promised gradually increased support for this research over time.

But change isn't happening fast enough for Andreea Stoenescu. After missing out on the clinical trial in Melbourne, she's back to square one, taking Crizotinib, the drug with the nasty side-effects.

Much to her relief, the pharmaceutical company recently agreed to pay for the medication from now on. That will ease the financial burden, but her search for a better treatment continues.

"As much of a realist as I am, I'm still hoping I can extend my life a bit more."

