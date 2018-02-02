Animal bones found at New Castalloy factory site as Beaumont children search continues

Updated 2 February 2018, 17:55 AEDT

Animal bones and rubbish have been found at an Adelaide factory where police are searching for the remains of the missing Beaumont children, with investigators expected to provide another update within the next hour.

Police and forensic experts are excavating a site at Adelaide's New Castalloy factory in the hope of finding the remains of the Beaumont children. (Credit: ABC)

Police said they have found animal bones at the site. (Credit: ABC)

Police have found animal bones and rubbish — but nothing of interest — at Adelaide's New Castalloy factory as part of their search for the remains of the Beaumont children.

A range of experts, including an anthropologist from SA Forensic Services, have been at the North Plympton site since this morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Greg Hutchins said a number of "non-human bones" had been found in the western section of the dig site, where two brothers had told police they had dug a hole for Harry Phipps — a person of interest who once owned the site.

"There's been a number of non-human bones found. From the anthropologist, they are non human, most likely from a large animal," he said.

"But clearly she will take them back and have further examinations.

"All we had was an anomaly, we know the brothers dug a hole, no question, a hole has been dug on the site.

"This anomaly is approximately in the area where the two brothers [dug]."

He said they hoped to have a clearer picture of where the dig was going within the next hour.

"We're now into the area of interest. If we break it up into two parts, on the eastern side, we are right down to about 2.3 metres, we're clearly into virgin soil and we're not finding anything at this point," he said.

"In relation to the western side, we've found a number of non-human bones from a large animal, similar to a horse or cow, we've also found quite a bit of rubbish, so clearly we're in disturbed soil.

"The process now, they will shortly move to the western side of the hole, I'm not sure how long that will take, but as there is rubbish there, it may take a bit longer than it's taken to get to the bottom of the east side."

Beaumont family will be first to know new developments

Earlier, Detective Hutchins said police would remain in close contact with the Beaumont family as the search reaches its final stages

"Everybody has their fingers crossed, we hope for the best, for the sake of the family," he said.

"At a point this afternoon, we will have one of our victim contact officers sitting with Mr Beaumont.

"It is very important that he hears what's occurring first before anybody else, and we will liaise directly with that victim contact officer, as we give her an indication to go sit with Mr Beaumont."

Site owned by person of interest

The site was formerly owned by Adelaide businessman Harry Phipps, who died in 2004 but is still considered a person of interest in the case.

The Beaumont children — Jane, 9, Arnna, 7, and Grant, 4 — disappeared from Glenelg Beach on January 26, 1966.

Police originally excavated a different part of the factory site in 2013, but nothing was found.

A decision to excavate another area was made in January after geophysical testing uncovered an anomaly at the spot.

Two brothers told police they dug a hole for Mr Phipps in the days following the children's disappearance.

Earlier, Chief Inspector Hutchins said it was important to manage expectations.

"We have our fingers crossed. We hope for the best, but we do want to temper expectations."

Inspector Hutchins said police had thoroughly planned for today's excavation and he hoped the search would be completed today.

"There has been a lot of planning over the last few days, with anthropologists, forensic pathologists, crime scene people, we've engaged an excavator, had briefings, [and] today is the time to move forward, excavate the site and see what's underground," he said.

"We hope we will have it completed by today, but it has the potential to go on for a few days."

Dr Moffat from Flinders University, helped discover the anomaly in the soil and believed it warranted further investigation.

"It's clear that something has happened on the site and it looks like some digging has taken place and then that soil has been put back in the hole," Dr Moffat said.

"There's absolutely no way to tell if that excavation was associated with any crime."



Last week, former SA Police detective Bill Hayes told ABC Radio Adelaide the identification of a new excavation site was "without a shadow of a doubt" the most significant evidence to ever emerge in relation to the cold case.

"It is the best lead that there ever has been in the case of these children — the best information that we've ever had," he said.

"You do get information through from time to time, but unfortunately like most of these things, some of the information you can discount immediately.

"Just now and again though, one piece starts to make things gel a little bit."

Mr Hayes said the Beaumont children's parents, now in their 90s, deserved answers.

"It's never been over for the Beaumont [family] — it's never been over for the state or for the country," he said.

"The taking of these children was and is an abhorrent act.