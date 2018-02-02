Beaumont children search continues to capture the nation 52 years after their disappearance

Updated 2 February 2018, 15:15 AEDT

On Australia Day of 1966, Jane, Arnna, and Grant Beaumont left their Somerton Park home for an unsupervised day at the beach, but they never came home.

The Beaumont children were last seen on Australia Day in 1966. (Credit: ABC licensed)

It's one of Australia's most enduring mysteries — the disappearance of the Beaumont children.

On Australia Day of 1966, Jane, 9, Arnna, 7, and Grant, 4, left their Somerton Park home in Adelaide for an unsupervised day at the beach, but they never came home.

It's a cold case that South Australian Police have never given up on, and now, 52 years later, a new search of a North Plympton factory site is taking place — giving everyone new hope that this mystery could be solved.

So, how has the Beaumont children's story unfolded?

The day they disappeared

January 26, 1966

At 10am, the children left their home travelling by bus to the Glenelg beach.

Their parents Jim and Nancy Beaumont expected the children to come home by 2:00pm.

When the children didn't return home, the Beaumonts called the police that evening.

A South Australian Police log detailed the following:

7:20pm — South Australia Women Police Office report children missing, reported to Glenelg Police by father minutes before. Father and police carried out thorough search of beach area.

South Australia Women Police Office report children missing, reported to Glenelg Police by father minutes before. Father and police carried out thorough search of beach area. 8:40pm — Local police searched the Brighton foreshore; officers also search West Beach and Henley Beach for children.

Local police searched the Brighton foreshore; officers also search West Beach and Henley Beach for children. 9:50pm — Sea Rescue Squadron volunteers offer to search coastline, police decline official expression but advise squadron can search on their own accord.

Sea Rescue Squadron volunteers offer to search coastline, police decline official expression but advise squadron can search on their own accord. 10:00pm — Police check with father who reports he has spoken with friends and relatives and cannot locate children. The father authorises police to supply radio stations with public announcements.

Police check with father who reports he has spoken with friends and relatives and cannot locate children. The father authorises police to supply radio stations with public announcements. 10:17pm — Three police officers report they have searched vessels at Boat Haven and surrounding lawns, with the children not sighted.

Witnesses come forward

In the days following the children's disappearance, crowds of people gathered to watch police in their search.

Volunteers helped police in what was the largest scale search in South Australia's history.

The beach was scoured, drains were flushed and hundreds of witnesses came forward.

Mostyn Matters, who was working at the Glenelg police station the day the Beaumonts disappeared, remembers being inundated with witness statements.

"At the time we were inundated with people that wanted to come and give information and all we had was a little room at the front of the police station that was used for the witnesses of the court," he said today.

"We had one phone for the main police station, that's all we had, and people were queuing up to give statements and what have you, and we only had a sergeant and four men there.

"They were just snowed under and by the time you interviewed people and … [typed] up their reports and everything, it was just one of those things, where you could only do your best. We still had our own work going on, there were still crime being committed in Glenelg."

Several witnesses provided a description of the children being seen with a tall, tanned, thin-faced man, with short blond hair.

Although statements from the Beaumont parents reported the children had left home that morning with six shillings and sixpence, a shopkeeper at a Glenelg bakery recalled Jane buying cakes and a meat pie with a one pound note.

A composite image sketch of the man was produced with hopes of identifying.

Clairvoyant flown in to help

November 8, 1966

Dutch clairvoyant Gerard Croiset was flown to Adelaide nine months after the children disappeared to assist with investigations.

His trip was funded by a local businessman, but Mr Croiset's insights provided no real answers.

He claimed the children were buried under a newly constructed warehouse on an old brick factory site in Somerton Park, drawing a huge community response.

Enough money was raised to fund an excavation of the factory, against the advice of police and the government, but nothing was found.

Beaumonts sent letters in cruel hoax

1968

Two letters were sent to the Beaumont parents two years after the children disappeared.

The letters were supposedly written by their eldest daughter, Jane, and a man who was looking after them in Victoria.

The first letter requested the parents meet the man for a handover of the children, which they did, but no one came to meet them.

The second letter detailed how the man spotted a detective following the parents and decided to leave.

In 1981, it was claimed handwriting experts were almost certain one letter was written by Jane.

The author has since been identified by forensic fingerprinting as a man who had written them as a joke.

Harry Phipps named as a suspect

2013

In 2013, after conducting its own investigation, Channel 7 named local businessman Harry Phipps as a potential suspect.

This was based on information Mr Phipps' son, Haydn, gave to former detective Bill Hayes.

Haydn Phipps, who was 15 at the time the children went missing, claimed to have seen the children at his family home in Glenelg.

He also told police he was violently abused by his father as a child.

The information led to a search at a North Plympton factory, New Castalloy, formerly owned by Mr Phipps.

Mr Phipps died in 2004.

Police used ground penetrating radar and excavated one area of site, but nothing was found.

The naming of Mr Phipps during Channel 7's investigation led to two brothers coming forward, claiming they may have inadvertently dug the Beaumont children's grave.

They said Mr Phipps had paid them in the days after the children's disappearance to dig a large hole at the factory site.

Police announce new search

January 22, 2018

SA Police announced it would be doing a new search of the New Castalloy site following another investigation by Channel 7.

The network paid for geophysical testing of an area of the site by Flinders University, which showed an anomaly.

While the testing did not detect bones, it showed the soil at the site had been moved.

Police said the new findings warranted further investigation.

Search takes place

February 2, 2018

Police and forensic experts begin to excavate the site at New Castalloy.

While police said they are hopeful of finding something relating to the Beaumont children, they also want to "temper expectations".

At the search site, Mr Matters told reporters he hoped for some closure for the family and everyone involved with the case.

"Naturally you'd like to see a result [having] been involved in it over the years, I'd like to see a result now," he said.

"Time will tell … but the scene, it looks very promising. I don't think there's anything else that's got near it."