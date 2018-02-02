Commonwealth Games: 'Very Gold Coast' Australian team uniforms unveiled

Updated 2 February 2018, 16:35 AEDT

Australia's Commonwealth Games best and brightest will be decked out in rolled up chinos and scarves when they welcome the world to the Gold Coast in April.

Australia's Commonwealth Games best and brightest will be decked out in boat shoes, blazers, and scarves when they welcome the world to the Gold Coast in April.

Organisers have unveiled RM Williams designed "green, gold and grey" uniforms for the Opening ceremony.

The "fun and fresh" look is said to be a nod to the host city.

Indigenous artist Jenna Lee created the design that runs through the uniforms.

She told the crowd at the uniform launch her art was designed around a theme of unity.

"It's so humbling to share culture in this way … sharing culture and artwork in a way that my elders and ancestors couldn't is telling of how far we've come," she said.

Australian swimmer Brittany Elmslie said she loved the uniforms.

"[They're] very Gold Coast, casual but smart as well," she said.

She was asked whether the uniform was an improvement on the Glasgow Commonwealth Games outfits, which were mocked at the time.

"I was in Glasgow, I didn't think they were too bad. I think we rocked them regardless … you don't really have a choice," she said.

"We get the job done whatever they dress us in."

Asked to explain the uniform's rolled-up chinos, triathlete Matt Hauser had a simple response for the media.

"It's 2018."

The Good, the bad, and the ugly

How does the Gold Coast design compare to games gone by?

When Aussie athletes went to the Rio Olympics in 2016 they went sockless and donned mint green candy-stripe blazers.

For the 2014 Glasgow games the blazer was ditched in favour of a green-and-gold zip-up jacket, with grey chinos and sneakers.

In 2012 London-bound athletes channelled cricketers with the "heritage design" of white shirts, pants and skirts with a dark green jacket.

Corporate grey suits and ties were combined with bright colourful shirts in 2010 for the Delhi Commonwealth Games.

In 2008, Australian athletes meant business in Beijing, and looked it, with corporate pin-striped suits complete with ties for the men and scarves for the women.

Varying shades of brown, tan, and green dominated the Australian design when Manchester hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2002.

Way back in 1984, the Australian Olympic team took a bit of the local flora and fauna with them to Los Angeles with koala and kookaburra prints and a gum leaf belt.