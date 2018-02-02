First home buyers return as foreign buyers leave the market, NAB survey reveals

Updated 2 February 2018, 19:20 AEDT

The concerted efforts of policy makers, both locally and offshore, are reshaping the property market but confidence in the NSW and Victorian markets has taken a hit.

Sentiment in the housing market remains positive, but the composition of buyers is changing. (Credit: ABC)

First home buyers are increasing their share of the property market as foreign buyer demand diminishes, a survey of industry insiders has revealed.

Sentiment towards Australia's housing market remained at above-average levels in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to NAB's survey of property professionals.

However, lower expectations for prices and rents saw confidence in the New South Wales and Victorian markets take a hit.

"The latest survey showed a clear shift in momentum from the key eastern states towards the rest of the country," NAB chief economist Alan Oster said.

First home buyers on the rise

First home buyers increased their share of housing demand in the quarter, hitting the highest level since NAB's survey began in 2011.

"Overall, they accounted for almost two in five sales in new housing markets and around one in three in established markets," the report noted.

Most of the first-time buyers were owner-occupiers rather than investors.

Recent lending data reflected the same dynamic, with first home buyers making up 18 per cent of new owner-occupier loans.

Foreign buyer demand continued to drop off in the quarter, hitting a six-year low.

"Clearly, the efforts of policymakers both domestic and offshore to stem the tide of foreign capital entering Australian property markets are bearing fruit," Mr Oster said.

It is a trend survey respondents expect to continue over the year ahead, with first home buyers, owner-occupiers and local investors tipped to increase their share as foreign demand continues to fall.

Sydney decline to drive property price pullback

NAB economists are now forecasting a fall in Sydney house prices in 2018, leading them to take a knife to their expectations for the average price across the capitals.

NAB has tipped Sydney prices to decline by 2.4 per cent over the year, compared to a 3.7 per cent rise forecast in its previous survey.

It follows a sluggish start to the year for the Sydney market, with the latest figures from CoreLogic revealing prices in the city have now fallen 3 per cent from their peak in July last year.

That has seen the forecast for capital city average prices cut to a modest 0.7 per cent rise, compared to 3.4 per cent previously forecast.

"By capital city, house price growth is forecast to be solid in Melbourne and Hobart, followed by Brisbane and Adelaide," Mr Oster said.

"Perth is expected to stabilise, marking the beginning of a gradual turnaround for the market."

NAB expects the apartment market to soften due to increased supply, with average prices forecast to fall 0.9 per cent in 2018.