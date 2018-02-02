Karmichael Hunt's cocaine possession charges dropped, lawyer says

Updated 2 February 2018, 22:50 AEDT

Police prosecutors have dropped cocaine possession charges against Wallabies and Queensland Reds star Karmichael Hunt, his lawyer Adam Magill says.

Mr Magill has confirmed the charges were dropped on Friday afternoon due to insufficient evidence.

"My client can now focus on his training," he said.

The charges will be formally discontinued at Hunt's next court appearance, where he will still face charges around possession of the prescription medication Xanax.

The ABC understands the police case against Hunt included allegations a body-worn police camera recorded the sportsman throwing away a bag containing cocaine as officers approached.

However, Hunt's legal team successfully argued on obtaining the footage that it was inconclusive and not consistent with the police account.

A spokesman for the Queensland Reds said as the matter was still before the courts, it would not comment.