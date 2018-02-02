Paris floods: Teenagers make the best of bad weather to wakeboard through the streets

Updated 2 February 2018, 14:00 AEDT

Two teenagers wakeboard through flooded streets in the Paris suburb of Rueil-Malmaison. (Credit: ABC licensed)

Bad weather? Not a problem for two French teenagers, who took their wakeboards out and cruised down the flooded streets outside their home in the Paris suburb of Rueil-Malmaison.

They performed tricks between the trees, being pulled by a cable.

The father of one of the two youngsters said their house, situated near the River Seine, had been flooded since Friday.

Paris and its region have been hit by rising waters from the rivers Seine and Marne, with hundreds of residents being evacuated from their homes.

With the Seine slowly subsiding, more rainfall continued to flood suburbs of Paris on Thursday (local time).

The river had risen about six metres above normal for this time of year.

Heavy rain caused river banks to burst in the countryside in the Seine Valley, flooding small towns and villages.Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said her main worries were the impact the floods were having on the French capital's economic activities linked to the river.

Bateaux Mouches tourist boats were shut down last week.

Swans were swimming in places where there are usually pavements.

Even rats were being forced onto the streets of Paris due to the flood.

The risings waters were blamed for pushing them from their nests onto the streets.

LeMonde reported that the flooding was expected to reduce the rat population, but warned that many rodents would be in search of a new home as a result of their nests being flooded.

Ms Hidalgo said the flood was less significant than that in 2016, which was described as some of the worst flooding in a century.

"The water levels in 2016 reached 6.1 metres, so a little less considerable but nevertheless very impacting, particularly for economic activities linked to the river," she said on Sunday.

ABC/Reuters