Australia out of Davis Cup after Nick Kyrgios loses to Alexander Zverev

Updated 4 February 2018, 15:20 AEDT

Australia is bundled out of the Davis Cup, with Nick Kyrgios's defeat to world number five Alexander Zverev handing the Germans an unassailable 3-1 lead in the tie.

Top-ranked Australian Nick Kyrgios was tasked with keeping the tie alive against Alexander Zverev. (Credit: AAP)

Zverev cruised to a 6-2 7-6 (7/3) 6-2 victory to see his team advance to April's quarter-finals.

The German world number five flew out of the gates at Brisbane's Pat Rafter Arena, breaking Kyrgios twice in the first set as the Australian struggled with his first serve.

Kyrgios got his serve under control in the second set, rolling in eight aces, but was unable to crack the German's serve, despite getting to set point in the 12th game of the set.

He eventually succumbed in a tie break and the 20-year-old carried the momentum into the third set breaking Kyrgios early and cruising to victory.

Zverev also won his first singles match, a five-set marathon against teenager Alex de Minaur, before Kyrgios evened the tie with victory over Jann-Lennard Struff on Friday.

The German pair of Tim Puetz and Struff then gave the visitors the advantage with victory over Matthew Ebden and John Peers yesterday's doubles rubber.

