Super Bowl LII: Philadelphia Eagles fans celebrate victory over New England Patriots by running riot

Updated 5 February 2018, 19:25 AEDT

Philadelphia Eagles fans have waited a long time to taste Super Bowl glory, and they were quick to celebrate in style — by heading to the streets of Philly and running amok.

Within minutes of Tom Brady's final pass of Super Bowl LII falling to the turf, tens of thousands of jubilant Philadelphia Eagles fans took to the streets of their city to start one hell of a victory party.

The city of Philadelphia was overrun by Eagles fans, whose methods of celebration ranged from singing the team's song and launching some "Eagles" chants to climbing light posts and flipping cars.

It seemed as if the celebrations were mostly good natured, though reports filtering through the Philadelphia police scanner suggested one man fell from a light pole and knocked himself out.

The police scanner provided plenty of other brilliant insights, including the revelation someone was "flying a drone" through the crowd, somebody was "lighting off fireworks on Frankford and Sheffield" and reports of a "Christmas tree fire".

There were also more concerning reports of "bottles being thrown at police" and people trying to "tear multiple light posts down", leading to calls for back-up from police.

The canopy out the front of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel also collapsed under the weight of a large group of people standing on it — before it collapsed, people were jumping from it and surfing the crowd.

Eagles fans celebrated in the same fashion after winning the NFC Championship game to qualify for the Super Bowl, so the local authorities were better prepared for the large influx of people.

But they could not completely contain the rabid excitement of the Philly natives, who had just seen their team win the Super Bowl for the very first time.