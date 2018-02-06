Live blog: Australian market sheds $60 billion after Wall Street rout sees US stocks drop 1,100 points

Updated 6 February 2018, 16:45 AEDT

The Australian stock market is stripped of $60 billion in value — including a whopping $52 billion in just four minutes of trading — after chaos on the Dow Jones overnight.

The Australian stock market has closed for the day after shedding $60 billion in value.

Regional markets have also taken massive hits after the Dow Jones lost 1,175 points by close — a drop of more than 4.6 per cent.

