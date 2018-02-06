Search

 ABC Radio Australia
Advanced search
Home \ News

Live blog: Australian market sheds billions after Wall Street rout sees US stocks drop 1,100 points

Live blog: Australian market sheds billions after Wall Street rout sees US stocks drop 1,100 points

Print

Live blog: Australian market sheds billions after Wall Street rout sees US stocks drop 1,100 points

Updated 6 February 2018, 11:15 AEDT

A massive sell-off hits the local market after chaos on the Dow Jones overnight, with Australian shares losing $52 billion in value in just four minutes of trading on top of yesterday's $30 billion fall.

The Australian stock market has opened down after US stocks tumbled overnight.

The Dow Jones lost 1,175 points by close — a drop of more than 4.6 per cent.

Topics:

Top stories

More top stories