Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam refuses to answer Belgian court, claims anti-Muslim bias

Updated 6 February 2018, 7:55 AEDT

The prime surviving suspect in the Islamic State attacks refuses to answer questions as his trial for a later shooting incident opens in Belgium, defying his accusers and relatives of the victims.

Salah Abdeslam was flanked by masked counter-terrorism police officers and refused to stand or answer questions. (Credit: Reuters)

The prime surviving suspect in the Islamic State attacks that killed 130 people in Paris refused to answer questions as his trial for a later shooting incident opened in Belgium.

Key points: Abdeslam is not charged over Islamist suicide bombings which struck Brussels four days after he was arrested

Officials believe Abdeslam was linked to the bombers who killed 32 people

The prosecutor sought 20 years in prison for both Abdeslam and his co-accused

In his first appearance since his capture four months after the November 2015 attacks in the French capital, Salah Abdeslam urged the court not to pander to anti-Muslim prejudice as he went on trial for a shootout with police in his native Brussels.

His black hair shaggy and beard long, a contrast to the slick, clean-shaven young man last seen on wanted posters across Europe, the 28-year-old former barman faces trial in France next year.

And he is not charged over Islamist suicide bombings which struck Brussels four days after he was arrested.

"I am accused, so I am here," he told the judge after arriving under heavy police escort from Paris.

Refusing to stand or to answer questions, he said: "My silence does not make me a criminal or guilty. That is my defence and I am defending myself by remaining silent."

Reciting the Islamic profession of faith and flanked by two masked Belgian counter-terrorism police officers, he said Muslims were treated "without mercy" and presumed guilty.

"Judge me. Do as you want with me," he added.

"It is in my Lord that I place my trust.

"I am not afraid of you."

He was speaking after a morning listening to his co-accused Sofien Ayari, who admitted to being with Abdeslam during the March 15, 2016 shootout and to have fought with Islamic State in Syria.

His refusal to cooperate frustrated some at the court whose relatives died in Paris on November 13, 2015.

"Not only did he say he is retreating into silence but he is clearly trying to provoke people by saying he believes only in his god," said Philippe Duperron, whose son was killed at the Bataclan music hall and who now chairs a families' association.

The first day of the trial heard no evidence directly linked to the Paris attacks.

Reuters