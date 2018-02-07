ASX follows Wall Street rebound in early trade

Updated 7 February 2018, 11:15 AEDT

Australian stocks arrest their two-day capitulation that wiped off around $90 billion in value and erased four months' of gains.

The ASX has rebounded but volatility will keep investors anxious. (Credit: Reuters)

The ASX has followed Wall Street's lead and rebounded 1.2 per cent in early trade.

After a wild night where key US stocks swung from red to black over a 5 per cent range, the benchmark S&P500 index ended the session up 1.7 per cent.

All key sectors showed gains, with miners and healthcare stocks leading the way up, more than 2 per cent.

Banks and financial were up 1.2 per cent, demand for energy companies and telco remained muted.

Key stocks:

CBA +0.3pc

Westpac +0.9pc

BHP +2pc

Woolworths +0.4pc

Telstra +0.7pc

While the rebound has a semblance of calm as bargain hunters move in, a pall of fear hangs over the market.

Wall Street's VIX index — or "fear index" — retraced around 20 per cent overnight, but still indicates investors are looking to cut their risk in coming weeks, which would drive equity markets down again.

The early gains added around $24 billion to the ASX, which shed more than $90 billion in the previous two days.

Overall, global markets have dropped around $US4 trillion in value in the past week and half.