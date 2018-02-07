'Mum dropped me off and never came back': Tearful MP Susan Lamb explains missing citizenship documents

Updated 7 February 2018, 22:50 AEDT

In a bid to fend off Government attacks over dual citizenship, tearful Labor MP Susan Lamb tells Parliament she can't lay her hands on documents that would clarify her status because she has been estranged from her mother since she was a six-year-old girl.

Emma Husar and Anne Aly stand beside an emotional Susan Lamb after her speech (Credit: ABC)

In a tearful statement to Parliament, Labor backbencher Susan Lamb has explained she is not legally allowed to have access to her parents' marriage certificate that could clarify her citizenship status.

In a bid to fend off Government attacks that she is a British citizen and ineligible to be in Parliament, Ms Lamb spelled out that she has been estranged from her mother since she was a six-year-old girl.

"It is a complex and a traumatic story — a story that I don't usually share," she told the House of Representatives.

"One day when I was around six years old my mum dropped me off at school and she never came back to pick me up."

She said her father brought her up as a single parent from that time on, but that he died 20 years ago so she no longer had contact with anyone who was allowed to access the marriage certificate.

The backbencher said she imagined her mother carried her own share of pain and trauma.

"If it is anything like mine, I would not wish that on anybody," Ms Lamb said.

"I don't speak about this trauma. So when people ask me why I couldn't just call my mother, well, this is why.

"I hope this story gives you the answer."

Ms Lamb has been facing questions about her eligibility because the British Government asked her for more information before it would approve her move to renounce her UK citizenship.

The lack of documentation means questions remain about Ms Lamb's eligibility.

A spokesperson for the Queensland registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages said that where an application falls outside its policy, "for example where parental consent may not be obtainable, the Registrar-General considers such requests on a case-by-case basis".

Ms Lamb's spokesperson did not clarify what specific steps she had taken to obtain the document.

It is understood the Government will continue to insist that Ms Lamb's difficult personal circumstances do not excuse her from having the case heard by the High Court.

"I am very sorry to hear of her personal circumstances and clearly it is very painful for her," Human Services Minister Michael Keenan said.

"But it doesn't actually change the fundamentals of the case at all.

"It really remains up to the Labor Party about what they are going to do about that. We have had members in very similar positions and ultimately they referred themselves to the High Court."